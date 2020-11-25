Samsung Odyssey G9 and G7 Curved Gaming Monitors With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India

Samsung Odyssey G9 and G7 gaming monitors went official in India. Originally unveiled at CES 2020 earlier this year, both the Odyssey G9 and G7 monitors will be available for pre-booking from today. The new range of gaming monitors comprises of two models- the Odyssey G9 with a 49-inch display and the Odyssey G7 which will be available in two screen sizes- 32-inch and 27-inch. Samsung says the newly launched monitors are designed to take “immersive gaming to the next level.” Highlights of these monitors include 240Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and 1,000 millimetres curvature radius. Continue reading to know more about the Odyssey G9 and G7 gaming monitors in detail.

Samsung Odyssey G9 and G7 Gaming Monitors: Features Detailed

The new Odyssey monitors launched in India are the world’s first 1000R gaming monitors, meaning they boast a curvature radius of 1,000 millimetres. Samsung says the curvature radius on these monitors matches the curve of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain. Also, these monitors are certified by TUV Rheinland.

These monitors come with 1ms response time and a refresh rate of 240Hz that is said to deliver up to four times as many frames displayed on screen every second compared to a traditional screen. The South Korean Electronics company also says the new Odyssey monitors are the world’s first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD) monitors with crystal clear QLED picture quality. The newest gaming monitors has support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and Adaptive-Sync on DP1.4.

The 49-inch Odyssey G9 features 5120×1440 resolution, whereas the Odyssey G7 has 2560×1440 resolution. As for the design, both the monitors have been redesigned entirely by Samsung. The G9 has a new glossy white exterior and the G7 monitors sport a matte black exterior and colour-changing rear core lighting.

Samsung Odyssey G9 and G7 Gaming Monitors: Pricing and Availability

Samsung’s Odyssey G9 49-inch and G7 32-inch and 27-inch models will be available for pre-booking in India from November 25 till December 31, 2020. Users who pre-book the monitors will be eligible for special gifts. Samsung says the new monitors will be priced in the range of Rs 49,000 and Rs 1,99,000.