OnePlus Concept One Phone to Be Showcased at the CES 2020

OnePlus is all set to make its first appearance at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) which happens every year in Las Vegas. The Chinese company today announced that it would showcase the OnePlus Concept One Phone. The CES 2020 will take place in Las Vegas like every year and OnePlus will showcase its latest innovation between January 7 and January 10. Besides announcing the concent phone name, OnePlus did not reveal anything about the device, including its design or form factor. The media invite has two taglines- Alternate Design and Alternate Future, indicating that the OnePlus Concept One phone will likely feature a unique design like the Samsung Galaxy Fold. It also seems like OnePlus will have multiple concept phones in the coming years to showcase what it’s working on.

OnePlus Concept One Phone: What to Expect?

OnePlus always stayed away from major tech shows like CES or MWC or even IFA. But this year, the company is going to take part in the CES 2020 tech show alongside several other smartphone brands. OnePlus will showcase the OnePlus Concept One smartphone which will be the brand’s take on the future. To recall, Samsung showcased the Galaxy Fold last year at the CES 2019 tech show itself.

OnePlus never experimented with smartphone designs as the company just stuck to its policy of launching affordable flagship smartphones every year. OnePlus’ sister brands like Oppo and Vivo have been showcasing several concept phones, of late. For example, Vivo last year launched the button-less Vivo Nex smartphone and Oppo recently showcased the in-display front-facing camera solution. Since OnePlus is owned by the same BBK Electronics which also owns Oppo and Vivo, it’s also jumping into the concept phone strategy to showcase the world on what it is actually working on.

As for the OnePlus Concept One details, we have nothing right now. In fact, the announcement from OnePlus came as a surprise to many and even the popular leaksters out there. Maybe the company is keeping the project under the wraps to avoid getting it leaked on social media. We’re expecting the OnePlus Concept One handset to feature under-display camera and also foldable design like the Motorola Razr. More details regarding the OnePlus Concept One are expected to surface online in the coming weeks.

Apple to Take Part in CES 2020 Show

Cupertino giant, Apple, already announced that it would take part in CES next year. Don’t get excited as the company will not announce the much-rumoured Apple iPhone SE2 or even the iPhone 10, instead, Apple will address issues regarding the user privacy and government regulations. Apple always stayed away from major tech shows, but this year, the company’s top executives will be present at its booth in Las Vegas to answer growing queries related to user privacy. At Apple, user privacy is an utmost key element and it’s the reason behind the brand not opening iOS or any other operating system to third-party vendors.

OnePlus shares a lot of similarities with Apple, including staying away from major tech shows. Nevertheless, both OnePlus and Apple are going to make their first appearance at the CES tech show in Las Vegas which will kickstart on January 7 at Las Vegas Convention Center, Nevada.

We’re excited to see what OnePlus has in store for us. Are you?