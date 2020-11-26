4G Work from Home Data Vouchers from Jio, Vodafone Idea and Airtel Offer Up to 100GB

As we entered the pandemic earlier this year, telecom operators in India introduced ‘Work from Home’ plans. You might ask us- what’s the difference between the standard prepaid plans and the ‘Work from Home’ plans. After the daily data plans became more attractive, telecom operators stopped offering dedicated data plans. Before the pandemic, all we had was a 6GB additional 4G data plan around Rs 100. But now, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are offering dedicated data plans which offer up to 100GB of data benefit. They are pricey, but they come in handy for a lot of subscribers who rely on mobile data for their work. Read ahead to know more about the 4G Data Vouchers from the top three telcos in detail.

Reliance Jio 4G Work from Home Vouchers: Benefits Detailed

Starting with Reliance Jio, it has three ‘Work from Home‘ packs with up to 50GB data benefit on offer. The first pack on the list is priced at Rs 151; It comes with 30GB of data benefit. The Rs 201 and Rs 251 prepaid work from home packs offer 40GB and 50GB data benefit respectively. All three packs have 30 days of validity from the date of recharge.

Besides, Jio is also offering a slew of other plans such as ‘Cricket’ pack and Disney+ Hotstar plans without any voice calling or SMS benefits. With the Jio Cricket pack priced at Rs 499, users can avail 1.5GB data per day without any voice calling for 56 days. And there’s Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership worth Rs 399 bundled as well with the Cricket plan.

Vodafone Idea 4G Work from Home Vouchers: Benefits Detailed

Similar to Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea or Vi currently has three work from home packs, but it does not compete with the former on the affordability front. Vi’s Rs 251 Work from Home pack ships with 50GB of data for 28 days, whereas the Rs 351 pack offers 100GB of data benefit for 56 days.

The third plan on the list is priced at Rs 355. It is basically the Rs 251 data pack with ZEE5 Premium membership added on top. The plan comes with 50GB of data benefit for 28 days.

Bharti Airtel 4G Work from Home Vouchers: Benefits Detailed

Bharti Airtel currently has a single Work from Home data voucher priced at Rs 251. Similar to the Rs 251 plan from Jio and Vi, Airtel’s Rs 251 plan also offers 50GB data benefit. However, the difference here is the validity. Airtel’s data plan does not have any expiry date, meaning it will be valid similar to the combo prepaid plan.