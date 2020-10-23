Dish TV Active Services at Reduced Prices for Festive Season

Dish TV is offering two of its Active services at reduced prices this festive season

By October 23rd, 2020 AT 7:03 AM
  • dishTV
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    dish-tv-active-services-reduced-prices-festive
    The second-largest DTH operator of India, Dish TV is offering its subscribers Active services at reduced prices this festive season. The DTH operator is known for providing some of the best-in-class DTH services for very low prices compared to other operators. Now, Dish TV is offering subscribers two of its services at a discounted rate. These two services are — ‘Bhakti Active Service’ and a combo of three other Active services. Let’s take a look into what these services are. More on the story ahead.

    Dish TV Active Services This Festive Season

    First of all, Dish TV subscribers can get the ‘Bhakti Active’ service for just Rs 1.3 per day right now. This Active service offers subscribers devotional content 24 hours 7 days a week. The devotional programs include Aarti, Bhajan and more. There are also special programs on Hindu festivals showcased by the Bhakti Active service. One of the highlights of this Active Service is that it is completely ad-free.

    Then the second Active service which is under special offer by Dish TV this festive season is actually a combo of three Active services. The three Active services are – Dance Active, Music Active Hits, and Music Active Masala.

    All these Active services are related to dance. This combo of three dance Active services is priced at Rs 2 per day. There are also special programs on occasions of festivals. Every Active service under this combo is also completely free of ads. Thus the subscriber can enjoy the content without being interrupted.

    Just a few days back, TelecomTalk also reported that Dish TV has priced the Extended Warranty Scheme for its Set-Top Boxes (STBs) just Rs 99. Under the scheme, if the STBs of the subscribers turn out to be faulty, they can get a refurbished STB against it without paying anything extra for it. But one thing to note here would be that the subscriber would still need to pay for the installation charges to the technician.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Dish TV Active Services at Reduced Prices for Festive Season

    The second-largest DTH operator of India, Dish TV is offering its subscribers Active services at reduced prices this festive season....

    module-4-img

    Mobile Network Issues, Ways to Fix Common Problems

    More often than not, people face issues with their cellular network. Sometimes the problem is related to voice calls, and...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Unveils MyAmbar App for Women Safety in India

    Vodafone Idea Foundation, the Corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Vodafone Idea Limited on Thursday unveiled MyAmbar app in partnership...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Enhances STV 135 Voucher, Users to Get Additional Minutes

    module-4-img

    Are You Utilising Your Broadband Connection to its Full Potential

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio STBs Set to Integrate Netflix App, Indian Users to Receive Free Access

    module-4-img

    ACT Fibernet Streamlines Broadband Plans, Second Revamp in One Month