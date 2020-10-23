Dish TV Active Services at Reduced Prices for Festive Season



The second-largest DTH operator of India, Dish TV is offering its subscribers Active services at reduced prices this festive season. The DTH operator is known for providing some of the best-in-class DTH services for very low prices compared to other operators. Now, Dish TV is offering subscribers two of its services at a discounted rate. These two services are — ‘Bhakti Active Service’ and a combo of three other Active services. Let’s take a look into what these services are. More on the story ahead.

Dish TV Active Services This Festive Season

First of all, Dish TV subscribers can get the ‘Bhakti Active’ service for just Rs 1.3 per day right now. This Active service offers subscribers devotional content 24 hours 7 days a week. The devotional programs include Aarti, Bhajan and more. There are also special programs on Hindu festivals showcased by the Bhakti Active service. One of the highlights of this Active Service is that it is completely ad-free.

Then the second Active service which is under special offer by Dish TV this festive season is actually a combo of three Active services. The three Active services are – Dance Active, Music Active Hits, and Music Active Masala.

All these Active services are related to dance. This combo of three dance Active services is priced at Rs 2 per day. There are also special programs on occasions of festivals. Every Active service under this combo is also completely free of ads. Thus the subscriber can enjoy the content without being interrupted.

Just a few days back, TelecomTalk also reported that Dish TV has priced the Extended Warranty Scheme for its Set-Top Boxes (STBs) just Rs 99. Under the scheme, if the STBs of the subscribers turn out to be faulty, they can get a refurbished STB against it without paying anything extra for it. But one thing to note here would be that the subscriber would still need to pay for the installation charges to the technician.