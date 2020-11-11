D2h Expands Services in Upper Assam and North-East Region

D2h, a part of Dish TV India Limited and one of the leading Direct-to-Home (DTH) service providers in the country has now expanded its services into new regions. The DTH operator is now offering services in upper Assam and rest of the North-East region of the country. D2h has shared the development of the same through a press release. The release states that D2h has started covering the upper Assam and North-East region of India with its DTH services. More details on the story ahead.

D2h Now Offering Services to Users in Upper Assam and Complete North-East Region

The users in the newly expanded service areas of D2h can now enjoy quality entertaining content from over 650+ channels offered by the DTH operator. The services include popular high-definition (HD) channels and exclusive Active services such as Songdew and Korean Drama Active.

Users in the newly expanded regions will now be able to buy HD Set-Top Boxes (STBs) along with other kinds of STBs offered by D2h. These advanced generation STBs come with omnidirectional remotes allowing the user convenience of navigating through various channels and services.

“With high strength satellite beams now completely covering the entire North-East region and a comprehensive service network, D2H is now all set to build its presence in the newly expanded areas,” said the release.

Mr Anil Dua, Executive Director and CEO of Dish TV India, said that the company is quite happy with expanding into these new regions. He explained that because of the high literacy rate and an interest in music and sports in the newly expanded regions, D2h stands a chance to make its presence known, which is good for the brand. Dua further said that with the new football league just around the corner, users living in the newly expanded areas will be able to watch the matches in high quality with D2h.

The DTH operator avails users with 24×7 customer support service in addition to a robust channel portfolio. There are 61 HD channels as well to choose from, and users can also benefit from the Active services which D2h offers.