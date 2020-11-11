Reliance Jio Added Over 90,000 Broadband Users in August, BSNL Lost 10,000 Users



Reliance Jio, the largest wireless operator in India together with Hathway Cable and Datacom added over 100,000 broadband users in August, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data reveals. According to the data released by Trai on Tuesday, the wired broadband service providers in India added 340,000 users in August with Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Hathway driving up the subscriber numbers. The Trai data highlights that the wired broadband service providers in India recorded a combined subscriber base of 20.47 million in August as compared to 20.13 million in the previous month. Reliance Jio that offers its wired broadband service under JioFiber is said to have added 90,000 users in one month while Hathway Cable and Datacom is said to have added 20,000 users.

BSNL Lost 10,000 Broadband Users in August

The Telecom Subscription Data for the period ended August 31, 2020, highlights that the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) lost 10,000 broadband users in one month. The state-run operator registered 7.85 million users in August while the operator in the previous month registered 7.86 million broadband users.

While BSNL continues to be the largest wired broadband service provider in India, it has to be noted that the operator registered a subscriber base of 8.39 million as on December 31, 2019. However, BSNL has since consistently recorded a decline in its user base with the Trai data highlighting that the operator has now lost over 540,000 users in eight months.

Airtel retained its position as the second largest wired broadband service provider in India with a subscriber base of 2.53 million users as on August 31, 2020. In the previous month, Airtel registered a subscriber base of 2.49 million indicating that the operator gained 40,000 users in one month.

ACT Fibernet Also Gained Broadband Users in August

The Trai data also highlights that Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT) retained its position as the third largest wired broadband provider in India with the operator registering a subscriber base of 1.70 million in August. In the previous month, the Bengaluru based company registered a subscriber base of 1.69 million indicating that ACT gained 10,000 users in one month.

Further, Reliance Jio is said to have retained its position as the fourth largest service provider in India with a subscriber base of 1.25 million as on August 31, 2020. In the previous month, the operator registered a subscriber base of 1.16 million.

Meanwhile, Hathway Cable and Datacom completed the list of top five largest wired broadband service providers in India with a user base of 1.03 million in August. The service provider in the previous month recorded a subscriber base of 1.01 million.