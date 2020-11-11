Redmi Note 9 5G Leaks Suggest the Device to be Priced Rs 11,200

Talks about Xiaomi launching new devices for the Redmi Note 9 series have been going for quite some time now. Just a few days ago, leaks surfaced online suggesting that one of the new devices in the lineup will get a 120Hz refresh rate support. Some other leaks in the past have suggested that one of the devices will also get a 108MP primary sensor. It would not be strange to assume that both the high-end leaked features are of the same device. Now another leak on Weibo reveals the price these new devices will carry. More details on the story ahead.

Redmi Note 9 5G Leaked Specifications and Price

Some of the leaks about the high-end Redmi Note 9 5G suggest that the device is the rebranded version of Mi 10T Lite. As per the leaks, the Vanilla variant of the Redmi Note 9 5G will come with a 6.53-inch FHD+ punch-hole display and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U. It is also said to sport a triple camera setup in the rear with a 48MP primary sensor.

The high-end model in the lineup of new devices is expected to come with a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor and a 16MP sensor at the front. The high-end variant is expected to house a 4,820mAh battery which can support 33W fast-charging. Along with that, the high-end Redmi Note 9 5G might come with a 6.67-inch FHD+LCD punch-hole display with support of 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate. The device is expected to run on Android 10 on top of MIUI 12 out of the box and powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC.

A thing worth noting here is that if Xiaomi decides to launch the Redmi Note 9 5G, it would be the first time for a device under Redmi brand to sport a 108MP primary sensor.

Redmi Note 9 5G Leaked Pricing

As per the rumours, the new Redmi Note 9 5G might be priced at RMB 1,000 (approximately Rs 11,200) for its base model. However, the high-end Redmi Note 9 5G is expected to be priced at RMB 1,500 (approximately Rs 16,800).