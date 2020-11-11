Samsung Launches First of its Kind Rotating Lifestyle TV ‘The Sero’, Price and Specifications

The South Korean tech giant Samsung has just launched a new TV for the Indian market, namely ‘The Sero’. In a release, Samsung has claimed that it is first of its kind lifestyle TV which can rotate. ‘The Sero’ is also the world’s first and only mobile optimised TV at the moment. In a flick of a button, the TV can rotate for the users between vertical and horizontal orientations. This TV doesn’t feel like a TV, but rather a massive smartphone. Let’s check out the price and specifications of ‘The Sero’.

Samsung ‘The Sero’ Specifications and Features

For the unaware, ‘Sero’ in Korean means ‘vertical’, thus the name, since the TV can pivot between vertical and horizontal orientations. Samsung has optimised ‘The Sero’ for streaming over-the-top (OTT) content, social media platforms, gaming, and more. What’s really unique about this TV is its design.

‘The Sero’ offers users a smartphone-optimised experience while rotating the screen to match the content on the user’s mobile. There are uniquely designed and placed 4.1-inch 60W Front Firing speakers on the TV. They are aimed to provide the user with an immersive sound experience.

By simply tapping the smartphone into the TV, the user can mirror the content from his/her device onto the TV screen. ‘The Sero’ delivers 100% colour volume with over a billion shades and colours on the TV screen for a truly cinematic experience. Samsung also offers QLED technology for enhancing the viewing experience for the user. There is also AI support in ‘The Sero’ to upscale the content automatically to 4K resolution.

There is also Ambient Mode+ on the TV which will help ‘The Sero’ in blending in with the surroundings by displaying things on the screen even when it is not in use. So blank TV screens will become a thing of past.

‘The Sero’ rests on an elegant navy-blue stand which has a clean 360-degree design. Samsung has redefined what TVs can do with ‘The Sero’. Through the SmartThings app, the user can control the TV, rotate it, share mobile content on the screen, and more.

Samsung ‘The Sero’ Price

Samsung ‘The Sero’ 43-inch has been launched for a price of Rs 1,24,990. The TV comes with a contemporary navy-blue bezel design. Initially, Samsung has said that ‘The Sero’ will only be available in the Reliance Digital stores across India and will come with a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty. There will also be an additional warranty of one year on the panel.