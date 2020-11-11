MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC Unveiled for Mass Market Devices

MediaTek has unveiled its latest 5G chipset offering for the smartphone market namely Dimensity 700 5G. The chipset is built on a 7nm process to offer smartphone manufacturers a full suite of choices for developing and making new devices. MediaTek has claimed that this chipset can be used by the device makers on both their premium to mid-range and flagship devices. Basically, MediaTek has said that the Dimensity 700 5G is aimed for mass-market devices so that 5G can become more accessible for the users around the world.

MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Features

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G comes with powerful features which include the latest 5G carrier aggregation (2CC 5G-CA) and 5G dual SIM standby (DSDS). This will ensure that the users get the fastest 5G speeds along with exclusive Voice over New Radio (VoNR) service from both the connections. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G comes integrated with two Arm Cortex-A76 big cores in its octa-core CPU. It operates at up to 2.2GHz.

The key features of this new chipset include UltraSave, premium 90Hz display, 64MP camera support, and multiple voice assistant support. Talking about the first key feature, ‘MediaTek Dimensity 700 UltraSave’, it will deliver advanced battery saving technology to help devices run longer.

Since the chipset can support 90Hz refresh rate, smartphone manufacturers can design devices with FullHD+ displays and ultra-fast refresh rates. Along with this, the chipset can support both 48MP and 64MP primary sensors in addition to AI camera features. It can also support multiple voice assistants such as Google Assistant; assistants from Amazon, Alibaba, Tencent, and more.

The Dimensity 700 5G is MediaTek’s effort to improve and advance the current level of connectivity for users all across the world. With better battery life and AI support, this chipset will allow users to get more out of their 5G connectivity.

Also, the chipset can support Wi-Fi 5 and a maximum download speed of 2.77 Gbps. Unfortunately, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 won’t be very handy when playing 4K videos, but it will comfortably play 2K videos @30fps.