Tata Sky Adds 2 New FTA Channels- Enterr10 and Kashish News

Existing Tata Sky customers will be able to watch both the Enterr10 and Kashish News for free

By September 17th, 2020 AT 12:03 PM
  • TataSky
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Tata Sky continues to add new channels to its platform. On September 17, the DTH operator has added two new free-to-air (FTA) channels- Enterr10 and Kashish News. Existing Tata Sky customers will be able to watch both the channels for free as they are part of the FTA pack. The Enterr10 channel number is available for viewing at LCN 182, whereas Kashish News can be viewed from LCN 1125. Since Tata Sky is India’s leading DTH operator, it continually adds and removes new channels. Tata Sky also updated the list of channels on its website.

    Enterr10 and Kashish News Arrives on Tata Sky

    The first FTA channel, Enterr10, is owned by Enterr10 Television Private Limited. The channel was launched way back in 2006 as a free-to-air channel across all major DTH platforms. Enterr10 is categorised as ‘Hindi Entertainment’ channel, and as mentioned, it can be viewed at channel number 182. Since it is an FTA channel, users can view the new channel at no extra cost in the said LCN.

    Besides Enterr10, Tata Sky is also offering Enterr10 Movies and Enterr10 Bangla at channel numbers 344 and 1333 respectively. The new Enterr10 channel is a Hindi entertainment channel which makes it a perfect choice for people who watch entertainment channels at no extra cost.

    The second FTA channel Kashish News is also a free-to-air one that can be accessed at channel number 1125. Similar to Enterr10, Tata Sky users will not have to pay anything to watch the Kashish News channel. Tata Sky is categorising the channel as ‘Hindi Regional.’

    Talking about Kashish News, it was launched back in 2011 from Ranchi. The channel focusses on airing news from Bihar and Jharkhand primarily. Tata Sky subscribers in the Bihar and Jharkhand region can watch regional news on Kashish News. Very recently, Tata Sky added News India 24×7 and Filamchi channels on its platform and also revised the entire channel numbers recently.

    Reported By: Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    2G Not Going Away Anytime Soon, Says Indian Government

    A few days back, Mr Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited said that he wants to...

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Adds 2 New FTA Channels- Enterr10 and Kashish News

    Tata Sky continues to add new channels to its platform. On September 17, the DTH operator has added two new...

    module-4-img

    Realme Narzo 20 Pro Might Offer 65W Fast Charging and Helio G95 SoC

    Realme will be launching the Narzo 20 series in India on September 21. This time around the series will have...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Airtel Digital TV Value Added Service Channels: Price and Details

    module-4-img

    STL to Build Optical Fibre Network for Bharti Airtel in 10 Circles

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Launches Red Cable Prive in India, Enhances Membership Benefits

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio Rs 598 Cricket Plan With Disney+ Hotstar VIP Membership and 2GB Daily Data Introduced