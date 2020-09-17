Tata Sky Adds 2 New FTA Channels- Enterr10 and Kashish News

Tata Sky continues to add new channels to its platform. On September 17, the DTH operator has added two new free-to-air (FTA) channels- Enterr10 and Kashish News. Existing Tata Sky customers will be able to watch both the channels for free as they are part of the FTA pack. The Enterr10 channel number is available for viewing at LCN 182, whereas Kashish News can be viewed from LCN 1125. Since Tata Sky is India’s leading DTH operator, it continually adds and removes new channels. Tata Sky also updated the list of channels on its website.

Enterr10 and Kashish News Arrives on Tata Sky

The first FTA channel, Enterr10, is owned by Enterr10 Television Private Limited. The channel was launched way back in 2006 as a free-to-air channel across all major DTH platforms. Enterr10 is categorised as ‘Hindi Entertainment’ channel, and as mentioned, it can be viewed at channel number 182. Since it is an FTA channel, users can view the new channel at no extra cost in the said LCN.

Besides Enterr10, Tata Sky is also offering Enterr10 Movies and Enterr10 Bangla at channel numbers 344 and 1333 respectively. The new Enterr10 channel is a Hindi entertainment channel which makes it a perfect choice for people who watch entertainment channels at no extra cost.

The second FTA channel Kashish News is also a free-to-air one that can be accessed at channel number 1125. Similar to Enterr10, Tata Sky users will not have to pay anything to watch the Kashish News channel. Tata Sky is categorising the channel as ‘Hindi Regional.’

Talking about Kashish News, it was launched back in 2011 from Ranchi. The channel focusses on airing news from Bihar and Jharkhand primarily. Tata Sky subscribers in the Bihar and Jharkhand region can watch regional news on Kashish News. Very recently, Tata Sky added News India 24×7 and Filamchi channels on its platform and also revised the entire channel numbers recently.