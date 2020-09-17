2G Not Going Away Anytime Soon, Says Indian Government

Even though the world is shifting to 5G, there are around 300 million Indian still using the 2G network

By September 17th, 2020 AT 1:01 PM
  • Technology News
  • Voice & Data
    • 0 Comment

    A few days back, Mr Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited said that he wants to make India ‘2G mukt’ country. There are still over 300 million people using the 2G network in India and that has to change because they don’t get access to the same benefits which the people using 3G or 4G do. But the government looks at 2G in a very different way. Even though it is an outdated network technology, the Indian government believes that if there is a demand then it needs to be catered by the telecom service providers. The government has no problem with 2G as of now.

    Demand for 2G Means it is Going to Stay

    As per an ET Telecom report, the Indian government has given telecom service providers the right of choice of technology for providing telecom services. Sanjay Dhotre, minister of State for Communications said in Lok Sabha, Wednesday, “The choice of technology for provision of telecom services are left to the service provider as per their respective business considerations.”

    Even though the world is shifting to 5G, there are around 300 million Indian still using the 2G network. The government’s view of 2G is if the people need it and the telecom service providers want to provide the service of it, then there is no objection to it. Telecom service providers have the right to provide any kind of network they want to using the spectrum bands made available by the government.

    Mr Mukesh Ambani had said that there is an urgent need of new stringent policy measures so that India can be made 2G free which started 25 years back. Mr Ambani led Reliance Industries Limited is working on developing homegrown 5G solutions through its subsidiary Reliance Jio and as soon as the spectrum is made available, Jio will start testing for 5G. As of now, there is no information on when the 5G spectrum auctions will be held, but as per the developments in the market, it feels like it won’t be this year. The government needs to bring down the price of the spectrum or else it will become too expensive for the telcos to bear the load.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    2G Not Going Away Anytime Soon, Says Indian Government

    A few days back, Mr Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited said that he wants to...

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Adds 2 New FTA Channels- Enterr10 and Kashish News

    Tata Sky continues to add new channels to its platform. On September 17, the DTH operator has added two new...

    module-4-img

    Realme Narzo 20 Pro Might Offer 65W Fast Charging and Helio G95 SoC

    Realme will be launching the Narzo 20 series in India on September 21. This time around the series will have...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Airtel Digital TV Value Added Service Channels: Price and Details

    module-4-img

    STL to Build Optical Fibre Network for Bharti Airtel in 10 Circles

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Launches Red Cable Prive in India, Enhances Membership Benefits

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio Rs 598 Cricket Plan With Disney+ Hotstar VIP Membership and 2GB Daily Data Introduced