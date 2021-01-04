Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Mobile Platform With 5G and Quick Charge 4+ Launched

Qualcomm today announced the Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform- the first 4-series mobile processor with 5G support. With the Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, Qualcomm is aiming to bring the 5G support to the budget segment as well. With the Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 690 Mobile Platforms, Qualcomm already brought 5G compatibility to the lower mid-range segment, whereas the Snapdragon 765G SoC takes care of the upper mid-range segment. The Snapdragon 480 5G SoC will allow manufacturers to launch devices with 5G support under Rs 15,000 in India. The latest chipset from Qualcomm features Snapdragon X51 5G Modem with mmWave and Sub-6 GHz 5G support. Continue reading to know more about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Mobile Platform in detail.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform: Features Detailed

Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 480 5G chipset offers the ‘most advanced 4-series capabilities to date.’ It features the Snapdragon X51 5G modem and supports mmWave & Sub-6 GHz 5G; Standalone (SA) and Non-standalone (NSA) modes; Time Division Duplexing (TDD), Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD), and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) for top-notch connectivity. Furthermore, the Qualcomm FastConnect 6200 on Snapdragon 480 offers 2×2 Wi-Fi (dual Wi-Fi antennas) with a set of key Wi-Fi 6 features, such as 8×8 sounding with multi-user MIMO, for better range and performance improvements. Besides, there’s Bluetooth 5.1 support and dual-frequency GPS and NavIC for accurate location positioning.

The Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform is built on 8nm process and features Kryo 460 CPU clocked at 2.0 GHz and Adreno 619 GPU. The chipmaker also confirms the Snapdragon 480 5G will deliver up to 100% performance improvement in CPU and GPU, and up to 70% in AI performance compared to the previous Snapdragon 4-series processor. It also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology which again is a first in the 4-series.

Talking about the camera features, the Snapdragon 480 features Qualcomm Spectra 345 ISP. The chipset supports triple 13MP cameras can it can deliver image from the ultrawide, wide and telephoto cameras all at once or capture triple 720p videos simultaneously. Lastly, the new Mobile Platform offers Qualcomm aptX audio.

Chinese smartphone brands OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo confirmed that they would launch smartphones with Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform in early 2021. Other brands Xiaomi might also be looking at using the new budget 5G chipset from Qualcomm. So far, MediaTek is ruling the budget 5G chipset segment with a wide range of Dimensity SoCs and it is good to see Qualcomm also expanding the horizon. As for 5G network launch in India, we are expecting it to happen by the end of 2021.