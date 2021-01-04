Samsung Galaxy M02s With 5000mAh Battery Arriving on January 7

We are just four days in 2021 and new smartphone launches are lining up already. Xiaomi is all set to launch the mid-range Mi 10i in India tomorrow, and today, Samsung confirmed that it would be launching the budget Galaxy M02s smartphone in the country. The Galaxy M02s will be arriving as a successor to the Galaxy M01s which has specifications like MediaTek MT6762 processor, 3GB of RAM and a 4000mAh battery. The Galaxy M02s will have a 5000mAh battery and it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The addition of the Snapdragon processor will be a welcome change for the consumers as the phone will come for under Rs 10,000. The official launch of the Galaxy M02s is set for January 7.

Samsung Galaxy M02s: Expected Specifications and Features

Similar to the Galaxy M01s, the Galaxy M02s will also be priced under Rs 10,000 in the country. Samsung’s official India website has revealed some key specifications of the Galaxy M02s. It will be the first Samsung smartphone under Rs 10,000 to offer 4GB of RAM. Notably, the Galaxy M02s is listed to offer a Snapdragon processor which is an upgrade to the MediaTek MT6762 processor that we saw on the Galaxy M01s. Samsung is teasing the M02s in India with ‘Max Up’ tagline touting the big battery.

Furthermore, the Galaxy M02s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V screen with a teardrop notch. The handset will be backed by a 5000mAh battery and offers a triple camera setup on the rear side. The Galaxy M02s will take on the likes of Redmi 9 Prime, Poco M2, Realme C15 and the Micromax In Note 1. The Poco M2 and Redmi 9 Prime offers MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Full HD+ screen and a 5000mAh battery. The Galaxy M02s is confirmed to feature an HD+ display.

The Samsung Galaxy M01s is currently available at Rs 9,899 on Flipkart for the 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage variant. So the Galaxy M02s could launch at around Rs 9,999. Samsung might use the Snapdragon 460 chipset on the Galaxy M02s which would deliver a decent performance in the budget segment. We have already seen the Snapdragon 460 SoC on a few other phones under Rs 10,000 like the Moto E7 Plus and it is a decent performer. The Galaxy M02s is also arriving with a triple camera setup on the back, so that is another upgrade compared to the dual-camera setup we saw on the M01s.