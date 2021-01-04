Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans With 56 Days Validity

Prepaid plans come with varied validity periods. There are plans which come with a validity of as low as 2 days and as high as 365 days ( or 1-year). Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), the three major telecom operators of the country offer prepaid plans which carry a validity of 56 days. Today, we are focusing on such plans only. These plans come with unique data benefits and different prices; thus, it becomes easy to choose which one is the best amongst the lot.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans With 56 Days Validity

Reliance Jio offers two prepaid plans which carry a validity of 56 days. These plans come for Rs 444 and Rs 399 respectively. The Rs 444 prepaid plan offers 2GB daily data (112GB in total) with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day benefit.

While the Rs 399 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data (84GB in total), unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day benefit. Do note that both the prepaid plans come with a complimentary subscription of all the Jio apps.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans With 56 Days Validity

Vi Offers four prepaid plans which come with a validity of 56 days. These plans cost Rs 269, Rs 399, Rs 449, and Rs 595 respectively. Starting with the cheapest amongst the four, the Rs 269 plan ships with a total of 4GB data only.

While the Rs 399 plan offers 1.5GB daily data (84GB in total), Rs 449 plan offers 4GB daily data (224GB in total because of the ‘Double Data Offer’), and Rs 595 plan offers 2GB daily data (112GB in total).

All of these plans come with unlimited voice calling benefit and an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of ‘Vi Movies & TV’. The Rs 269 plan offers 600 SMS to the users while all the other three plans come with 100 SMS/day benefit.

Adding to this, the Rs 399, Rs 449, and Rs 595 plan also ship with ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer. There is a free ZEE5 Premium subscription for one year included with the Rs 595 plan.

Airtel Prepaid Plans With 56 Days Validity

Airtel also offers users four different prepaid plans which carry a validity of 56 days. These plans are of Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 558, and Rs 599 respectively.

The Rs 399 plan ships with 1.5GB daily data (84GB in total), Rs 449 plan offers 2GB daily data (112GB in total), Rs 558 plan offers 3GB daily data (168GB in total), and Rs 599 plan offers 2GB daily data (112GB in total).

All of the aforementioned prepaid plans from Airtel offer unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day, Airtel Xstream Premium, and other Airtel Thanks benefits. Many of you might wonder how the Rs 599 plan offers lesser data than the Rs 558 plan. The reason is a free OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP included in the Rs 599 plan.

So out of all the prepaid plans mentioned above with 56 days validity, the best one has to be either the Rs 595 plan (Vi) or the Rs 599 plan (Airtel). Both these plans offer 2GB daily data along with unique OTT benefits.

But then solely based on data and voice calling benefit, there is no competition to the Rs 449 plan from Vi which offers 4GB daily data under double data offer along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day to the users. This plan also gets the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer which is the icing on the cake.