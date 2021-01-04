Hathway Revamped Broadband Plans Offer Unlimited Data

Hathway is now offering unlimited data to the users living in select cities. A couple of days back, we reported that Hathway Broadband has revamped its plans and is offering a free Android TV Box in select cities with its 150 Mbps plan. But along with the Android TV Box, Hathway has also upgraded its plans to offer users unlimited data. This is applicable on both 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps and even lesser speed broadband plans in select cities from the internet service provider (ISP). For the unaware, until now Hathway provided users with a maximum of 1,200GB or 1.2TB data with its 150 Mbps and more plans, but that limit is gone now — more details on the story ahead.

Hathway Broadband Plans Which Offer Unlimited Data

First of all, it is worth noting that the term ‘unlimited data’ from Hathway means 4,000GB or 4TB data. It is certainly more than what JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber, and Tata Sky offer with its unlimited plans.

Hathway is offering broadband plans with unlimited data in select cities only. In Bangalore, the ISP is offering unlimited data with each of its 100 Mbps and 150 Mbps plans. Following are the cities where the ISP is offering unlimited broadband plans to the users in addition to Bangalore: Aurangabad, Baroda, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, Surat, Thane, and Vadodara.

So in total, the company is offering unlimited broadband plans in 10 cities of India. Adding to which, in some cities, there are only one or two plans with unlimited data, and the rest of the plans come with limited Fair Usage Policy (FUP) data. Also, some of the high-speed unlimited data plans are not available for less than 3 months.

Free Android TV Box With Select Broadband Plans

With unlimited data, Hathway is also offering a free Android TV Box to the users on the purchase of select long-term plans in select cities. The name of the Android TV Box by Hathway is ‘Ultra Smart Hub’, and it is priced at Rs 2,999. But now users can get it for no extra cost on purchase of select broadband plans in Hyderabad and Chennai.

In Chennai, the company now offers three plans only with 150 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps speeds. Then in Hyderabad, the ISP now offers only four plans, and the 150 Mbps plan is the highest-speed plan offered in the city, which costs the same as in Chennai. Either of these plans purchased for long-term will bring the user a free Android TV Box from Hathway.