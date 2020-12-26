Best Android TV Boxes You Can Get in India Today

Gone are the days when people used to be satisfied with HD Set-Top Boxes (STBs). The age for Smart TVs and Smart Set-Top Boxes is already here. Today, we will be talking about all the best Android TV Boxes you can get in India. We will list their features, price, and any offer if that is currently going on with the purchase of that Android Box. Multiple brands and companies have come to the Indian market, and it can confuse the users as in which one to go for. That is why we are listing the best Android STBs you can purchase in India today.

Tata Sky Binge+

Tata Sky Binge+ is the Android box offering from India’s largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator. It is available for Rs 2,999 on the company’s website. This STB will allow the user to stream over-the-top (OTT) content and watch satellite TV. It comes with built-in Chromecast and support for Google Assistant. The STB is capable of supporting 4K content.

On purchase of this STB, the users will get a free subscription of Tata Sky Binge service for six months along with a free subscription of Amazon Prime Video for 3 months.

Airtel Xstream Box

The Airtel Xstream Box runs on Android TV 9 Pie. It also comes with built-in support for Google Chromecast and Google Assistant for enabling voice search. Users can convert their smartphone into a remote for this STB. The Airtel Xstream Box also allows users to watch both OTT content and satellite TV. Users can also stream content in 4K format using this STB.

The Airtel Xstream Box is currently available for Rs 2,499 on the company’s website.

ACT Stream TV 4K

From the name itself, it is quite clear that ACT Stream TV 4K can support content in 4K format. It has all the basic features of an Android STB: built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, access to Play Store apps, and more. Users can stream both OTT content and satellite TV through this STB. Further, it has the support of Dolby Audio.

The ACT Stream TV 4K is available for Rs 4,499 on the company’s website.

Mi Box 4K

The Mi Box 4K is the Android STB on offer from Xiaomi. This STB comes with built-in Chromecast Ultra and support for Google Assistant. It runs on the Android TV 9 Pie platform and is powered by a 2.0 GHz quad-core 64-bit processor. This STB can support content in 4K HDR 10 format. There is a voice remote control included in the package as well. The only thing is, this STB doesn’t allow users to watch satellite TV content.

The Mi Box 4K can be purchased for Rs 3,499 from the website of Xiaomi India.

D2h Stream

The D2h Stream is an Android-powered STB from D2h. It can support content in 2K quad-HD format. There is support for Dolby Audio, Google Assistant, and Chromecast. Users can stream regular OTT content as well as satellite TV with this Android STB.

It is available for a price of Rs 2,499 on the company’s website.