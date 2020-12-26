JioPostpaid Plus Rs 1,499 Plan Requires 6 Months Minimum Subscription: Other T&C Listed

Reliance JioPostpaid Plus plans have been in the market for more than four months now. They start at Rs 399 and go all the way up to Rs 1,499 per month. Besides the JioPostpaid Plus plans, the telco is also offering a basic Rs 199 postpaid plan which does not provide free OTT subscriptions, family add-on connections and data rollover facility. The Rs 1,499 JioPostpaid Plus plan comes with a slew of benefits like unlimited voice calling, free international roaming pack with data benefit, 300GB of data benefit per month with rollover up to 500GB and access to OTT apps like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Amazon Prime subscription. However, there are a couple of terms and conditions worth considering if you are looking to get this plan and we have detailed them below.

JioPostpaid Plus Rs 1,499 Plan: Terms and Conditions Detailed

The first one is the Rs 1,800 security deposit. Yes, Reliance Jio will be charging Rs 1,800 from every customer who activates the Rs 1,499 postpaid plan. However, do make a note that the security deposit is refundable. Furthermore, Jio says the security deposit needs to be paid in advance and it will become refundable after the customer clears all the pending dues. The company says it will waive off the security deposit at the time of onboarding the customers after checking the postpaid history and/or credit score.

Jio’s counterpart Bharti Airtel is not charging security deposit for the users who make local/STD calls, whereas, for international users, the telco charges Rs 3,000 as a refundable security deposit. On the flip side, Vodafone Idea charges Rs 99 as one-time activation fee and Rs 199 as refundable security deposit from all postpaid users.

Second and most important worth knowing about the Rs 1,499 JioPostpaid Plus plan is the minimum subscription period. Reliance Jio says the customer should not change the plan or leave the network for six months. If a customer changes the network or changes to another JioPostpaid Plus plan, the telco will charge an amount of Rs 1,499 (plus taxes).

JioPostpaid Plus Rs 1,499 Plan: Benefits Detailed

The Rs 1,499 postpaid plan from Reliance Jio offers unlimited voice calling to any network within India, 300GB data per month with rollover up to 500GB and 100 SMSes per day. These are the basic benefits offered by the plan. Moving on, the plan also comes with international roaming benefits. If a customer travels to the USA, they can enjoy 5GB of high-speed data and 500 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls. And the plan also offers IR in UAE of 1GB high-speed data and 300 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls. Once the user completes 300GB data, the telco will charge at Rs 10 per GB.

Lastly, the Rs 1,499 plan also comes with Rs 199 worth Netflix Mobile subscription, Rs 999 Amazon Prime subscription for one year, Rs 399 worth Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership and free access to Jio apps.