Rs 199 Postpaid Plans from BSNL and Reliance Jio Compared: 25GB Data, Unlimited Calling and More

Yesterday, we reported the launch of BSNL’s entry-level postpaid plan priced at Rs 199. As the price of the new plan itself suggests, it is aimed at the same Rs 199 plan from Reliance Jio. For the unaware, Jio had just one postpaid plan until the JioPostpaid Plus plans launched recently. At Rs 199, both Reliance Jio and BSNL are offering unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSes per day and 25GB data benefit every month. But there are some key differences which are worth noting. Both the telcos aren’t providing benefits like OTT subscriptions or family add-ons, but at Rs 199 you can’t ask much from either of the telcos.

BSNL vs Reliance Jio Rs 199 Postpaid Plan Benefits Detailed

Starting with the Rs 199 postpaid plan from Reliance Jio, it offers unlimited on-net voice calling and the voice calls to other networks will be charged at six paise per minute. Other benefits include 25GB of 4G data without any daily data limit and there’s no data rollover facility as well. If a user exhausts the alloted monthly 25GB data, then Jio will charge them at Rs 20 per GB up to 500GB. Lastly, users also get free access to Jio apps and 100 SMSes per day for one month.

Now moving onto the BSNL’s Rs 199 postpaid plan, it also offers the same unlimited on-net voice calling, 25GB data benefit with rollover up to 75GB and 100 SMSes per day. Unlike Jio, BSNL is also offering 300 minutes of off-net calling.

Both the postpaid plans offer similar benefits, but the BSNL plan has some advantages like added off-net minutes and data rollover facility. As we mentioned in the previous article, BSNL is going to launch these plans on December 1, 2020. Earlier, the state-run telco used to offer postpaid plans of Rs 99 and Rs 225, however, it is now discontinuing them with the Rs 199 plan.

BSNL is also bringing the Rs 798 and Rs 999 postpaid plans next month which come with additional benefits like family add-ons, data rollover and more. After nearly three years, BSNL is stepping up the game in the postpaid segment, but the lack of 4G services will continue to hurt the telco. BSNL might also offer OTT subscriptions with the Rs 798 and Rs 999 postpaid plans. It also revised the Rs 525 postpaid plan with family add-on benefit.