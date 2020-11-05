Mi Smart Upgrade Programme Allows Existing Xiaomi Users to Get New Phones at Low Rates

Users can get an assured buyback value of 40% of the suggested retail price even after the warranty expires till 15 months from the date of purchase of the old device, says Xiaomi

By November 5th, 2020 AT 7:51 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 3 Comments

    Xiaomi India today announced a new programme called ‘Mi Smart Upgrade.’ As the name of the programme itself suggests, it is a buyback scheme for Redmi and Mi devices. Xiaomi launches a plethora of phones every year and some users purchase almost every new phone from the brand. The Mi Smart Upgrade scheme is for users who are looking at upgrading to the latest offering from Xiaomi. As part of this scheme, users can upgrade to new models at an affordable price point by exchanging their existing device. Xiaomi says users tend to change their devices every year and the value of the phone ‘depreciates’ right after the purchase of the device. So to avoid the low resale value, the Chinese company has brought this upgrade programme.

    Mi Smart Upgrade: Everything You Need to Know

    Talking about the Mi Smart Upgrade programme in detail, users get the freedom to encash their device any time after three months till 15 months of purchase with exchange value ranging from 40% to 70% of the Suggested Retail Price (SRP) of the phone. Under this scheme, users can get up to 70% of the assured value within 4-6 months, 60% for 7-9 months, 50% for 10-12 months and 40% on devices which are 13-15 months old.

    Users can get an assured buyback value of 40% of the suggested retail price even after the warranty expires till 15 months from the date of purchase of the old device, says Xiaomi.

    Do make a note that the Mi Smart Upgrade plan has to be purchased separately alongside the device. The plans start from Rs 399 for devices like Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi 9, and it will go all way the up to Rs 1,999 for the Xiaomi Mi 10. So the price of the Mi Smart Upgrade plan varies with the price of the smartphone. The recently Mi 10T Pro is also part of this scheme and the Mi Smart Upgrade plan for the same costs Rs 1,699. Consumers can buy the Mi Smart upgrade add on along with their smartphone purchase at all Mi Authorized Retail outlets.

    The Mi Smart Upgrade scheme is cleverly done by Xiaomi, but it is not something new. In the end, the customer gets a good deal for exchanging the device and Xiaomi retains a customer as well.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    guest
    3 Comments
    newest
    oldest
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Mi Smart Upgrade Programme Allows Existing Xiaomi Users to Get New Phones at Low Rates

    Xiaomi India today announced a new programme called ‘Mi Smart Upgrade.’ As the name of the programme itself suggests, it...

    module-4-img

    Tariff Hike Necessary in Order to Sustain, AGR Dues Only of Limited Help: COAI

    Adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues case against the telco came to an end earlier this year when the Supreme Court...

    module-4-img

    Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition Launched in India, Priced at Rs 34,999

    Xiaomi has launched the Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning edition for the Indian market. The Chinese tech giant has launched the...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Partnership With Reliance Jio Helping Netflix Gain Ground in India

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Emerged as Top Brand for Having Lowest Failure Rates in the Smartphone Industry: RedQuanta

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Opens Its Globally Largest Experience Store in Hyderabad

    module-4-img

    AGR Dues Nullified the Advantage of Tariff Hikes for Telcos: Crisil