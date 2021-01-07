Xiaomi Hikes Prices of 7 Mi TV Models in India by Up to Rs 3,000

Xiaomi has increased the prices of various Mi TVs in India. The Chinese company is hiking the prices of its Smart TVs across online and offline channels. Xiaomi is currently the top Smart TV brand in India and it recently announced the achievement of five million Mi TV sales in just over two years. We don’t usually get to see Xiaomi hiking the prices of existing devices. Xiaomi has hiked the prices of seven Mi TV models in India which are part of Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4X and Mi TV Horizon Edition series. The Mi TV Horizon Edition TVs were introduced recently, whereas the Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4X range of TVs were launched in early 2020. Xiaomi is yet to give an official statement regarding the price hike, but the new prices are already effective on the e-commerce websites and Xiaomi’s own Mi.com.

Mi TV Horizon Edition, Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4X Models Receive Price Hike

The Mi TV Horizon Edition and Mi TV 4A received a price hike last month, and they are getting a second hike in recent months. Starting with the Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inch model, the Smart TV used to retail for Rs 13,999, however, the price has been increased to Rs 14,999 now. The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch model will now be available for Rs 15,999, up from the previous price of Rs 14,499.

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch model received a major price hike and it now retails for Rs 25,999 from the old Rs 23,499 price tag. The Mi TV 4A 43-inch model can now be picked up for Rs 24,999, up from the usual Rs 22,499.

The Mi TV 4X 43-inch model’s price has been increased to Rs 28,999 from the earlier Rs 25,999 price. The 50-inch Mi TV 4X received a price hike of Rs 3,000 which takes the price of Rs 34,999 from the old price of Rs 31,999. Lastly, we have the Mi TV 4X 55-inch model whose price has been hiked by Rs 3,000 to Rs 39,999 from Rs 36,999.

Gadgets 360 reports the new prices of Mi TVs will be applicable across online and offline channels. As noted, there’s no official statement from Xiaomi on why it decided to increase the prices of its existing models. With these new prices, Xiaomi now has a wide-range of Smart TVs at every price point in India.