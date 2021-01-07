Facebook Updates Features of Public Pages, No More Like Button

Facebook has removed the ‘Like’ button from public pages on the platform and brought in other changes to how users interact with a page

By January 7th, 2021 AT 11:20 AM
  • Apps
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment

    facebook-updates-features-of-public-pages

    Facebook has removed the ‘Like’ button from public pages on the platform. The social media giant’s focus is on the ‘followers’ of a page instead of ‘likes’. Now users will be able to see the number of people a page is following and the number of followers it has. Facebook in a blog post said that they have made the recent changes to their pages for enabling public figures, businesses, and creators to build a community and interact better with them. Facebook’s six major changes to the pages include a redesigned layout, a dedicated news feed, easy navigation, updated task-based admin controls, actionable insights, and safety and integrity features.

    All Changes Brought to the Public Pages by Facebook

    Starting with the redesigned layout, users will now be able to clearly differentiate between public pages and private accounts. The look of public pages is cleaner now and streamlined for an elegant appearance.

    Facebook has added a dedicated news feed for public pages. This will enable pages to discover and join conversations. Basically, it will increase the engagement of pages with its audience. The dedicated news feed will also suggest new connections to the pages. Any comment from a public figure or a verified page will be bumped up in the comments sections so a wide number of people can see it.

    A question and answer (Q&A) format has also been introduced for the pages. This will allow users or fans of the page to ask questions about a certain topic. All the answers provided by the page can become a part of a stack of questions on the page which followers can swipe through anytime they want.

    But one of the biggest updates to the pages is the removal of ‘Like’ button. Facebook is aiming to simplify the way people interact with their favourite pages. Instead of liking a page, now users can follow it. Followers will be those group of users who will receive updates and posts from the page. This will give public figures and high-profile businesses a stronger sense of their fan base.

    Management tools for pages have been improved. Public pages will assign and manage admin access permissions in a better way for specific tasks. This will bump up the safety and security of the page as well.

    Facebook also said that it has increased its ability to detect activity that isn’t appropriate for the public platform. So users spreading hate speech, sexual or spammy content on the platform will be identified very fast.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 8T OxygenOS 11.0.6.8 With One Major Fix Out for India Now

    OnePlus 8T received the OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 update just last week. The update brought many improvements along with the Android Security...

    module-4-img

    Facebook Updates Features of Public Pages, No More Like Button

    Facebook has removed the ‘Like’ button from public pages on the platform. The social media giant’s focus is on the...

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Hikes Prices of 7 Mi TV Models in India by Up to Rs 3,000

    Xiaomi has increased the prices of various Mi TVs in India. The Chinese company is hiking the prices of its...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 9 Pro Tipped to Arrive With 45W Wireless Charging

    module-4-img

    ACT Fibernet Offering 20% Extra Data and 1000GB Free Data on Annual Plans

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Reportedly Receiving MIUI 12 Update in India

    module-4-img

    OxygenOS Open Beta 1 Based on Android 11 Now Available for OnePlus Nord