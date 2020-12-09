WhatsApp Carts Feature for Businesses Launched

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature called ‘WhatsApp Carts’ aimed at the businesses. WhatsApp Carts allows the business accounts to create catalogues of multiple products which will enable the users to shop various items at one go. WhatsApp says it is quickly becoming a store counter to discuss products and coordinate sales. This is the reason behind launching the WhatsApp Carts feature for WhatsApp Business accounts. With Carts, WhatsApp is aiming to make buying and selling even faster. The feature is rolling out starting today and it will reach all the WhatsApp Business users in the coming days.

WhatsApp Carts Launched: Everything You Need to Know

WhatsApp says catalogues have allowed people to quickly see what’s available and helped businesses organise their chats around particular items. The main reason for introducing Carts is more and more shopping happening through chats and the instant messaging platform is looking to make buying and selling even easier.

WhatsApp Carts comes into the picture when messaging businesses that typically sell multiple items at once, like a local restaurant or clothing store. With carts, people can browse a catalogue, select multiple products and send the order as one message to the business. This will make it simpler for businesses to keep track of order inquiries, manage requests from customers and close sales.

“For example, Agradaya, a sustainable herbs and spices business in Yogyakarta, Indonesia got early access to the feature and told us how carts are a convenient way to understand what the customer is ordering without all the back and forth communication,” said WhatsApp in a blog post.

As for how to use WhatsApp Carts, the procedure is very easy to adopt. WhatsApp users will have to simply find the items they want and tap the ‘add to cart’ button. Once the cart is complete, all they need to is send it as a message on WhatsApp to the business. The step-by-step procedure is detailed below:

How to Add Products to WhatsApp Cart

Open WhatsApp.

Go to your chat or business profile of the business you’d like to order from.

Tap on the shopping button icon listed next to their name to access their catalogue.

Once the catalogue opens, browse through the products you’d like to order.

Tap on the product you like.

Tap ADD TO CART on the product if you’d like to order.

Alternatively, you can also tap MESSAGE BUSINESS if you’d like to ask a specific question about the product.

As noted, the WhatsApp Carts feature went live across the world today.