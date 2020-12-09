Xiaomi Cancels MIUI 12 Update for 4 Redmi Smartphones

Chinese smartphone brand, Xiaomi, officially confirmed the cancellation of MIUI 12 update for a few Redmi smartphones in India. The Redmi smartphones released in 2019 and 2018- Redmi 7, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi Y3 will not receive the much-awaited MIUI 12 update. Earlier in May, Xiaomi said the four phones would receive MIUI 12 Global Stable in the second phase. However, the company took to Telegram saying the phones won’t be updated to MIUI 12 due to compatibility and performance issues. The Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A were launched in 2018, whereas the Redmi 7 was launched in mid-2019. MIUI 12 is already being rolled out to several Xiaomi and Redmi phones in India. It is disappointing to see the company removing these phones from the list.

MIUI 12 Update Cancelled for Redmi 6, 6A, 7 and Y3 Smartphones

As noted, Xiaomi announced the cancellation of MIUI 12 update for the four Redmi phones on official Telegram channel. This news is first reported by Fonearena. After that, the company posted the same news on the official MIUI website. “Please note that the following device models originally included in MIUI 12 release schedule won’t be updated to MIUI 12 due to compatibility and performance issues. Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6.”

When Xiaomi officially announced the MIUI 12 in May this year, the four phones were part of the list to get MIUI 12 update in the second phase. Xiaomi sells a lot of Redmi A series of phones and the Redmi 6A was the company’s best-selling model in 2018 and 2019.

Both the Redmi 6 and 6A are powered by MediaTek chipsets- Helio P22 and Helio A22, respectively. It is already a known fact that consumers complain a lot about MediaTek chipset powered phones when it comes to software updates. Both the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, and it is sad to see Xiaomi blaming ‘performance and compatibility issues’ for the cancellation of MIUI 12 rollout for both the phones.

Xiaomi already discontinued all the four phones in India, but the existing owners of the smartphones will be disappointed after hearing this news. All the four devices are currently running on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.