Moto G Stylus 2021 Might be Launched With 4,000mAh Battery and More

Moto G Stylus 2021 has just been spotted on the Amazon US listings. The listing is not visible anymore, meaning it was there only for a short time. But in that short time, a few things about the device were revealed. Not just the specifications, but also the pricing of the Moto G Stylus 2021 could be seen on the listing. A thing worth noting here is that announcements regarding the Moto G Stylus haven’t been made by Motorola yet. The company hasn’t even teased about launching it, but since the predecessor of the device was launched in February this year, there is a possibility of the new one coming to the market soon. Read ahead to find out about more about the Moto G Stylus 2021.

Moto G Stylus 2021 Specifications (Expected)

By looking at the listings of the device, the Moto G Stylus 2021 is expected to come with a 6.8-inch punch-hole display where the camera cutout is placed on the top left corner. The device is likely to come with a quad-camera setup at the rear. The fingerprint scanner is expected not to be mounted on the back but at the side of the device.

Further, the Moto G Stylus 2021 might come with 4GB of RAM and run on Android 10 out of the box. The device is likely to ship with a 4,000mAh battery, and at this point, there is no clarity on what kind of fast-charging technology it will support.

The quad-camera setup at the rear is expected to sport a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device is expected to come with a 16MP sensor for supporting video calls and clicking selfies.

The Moto G Stylus 2021 might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Moto G Stylus Price (Expected)

The Moto G Stylus was listed on the website of Amazon US for $341.89, which is approximately Rs 25,100. The smartphone is likely to be available in two colour options, namely Aurora White and Aurora Black.