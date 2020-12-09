Moto G Stylus 2021 Might be Launched With 4,000mAh Battery and More

Moto G Stylus 2021 has just been spotted on the Amazon US listings. The listing is not visible anymore, meaning it was there only for a short time. But in that short time, a few things about the device were revealed. Not just the specifications, but also the pricing of the Moto G Stylus 2021 could be seen on the listing. A thing worth noting here is that announcements regarding the Moto G Stylus haven’t been made by Motorola yet. The company hasn’t even teased about launching it, but since the predecessor of the device was launched in February this year, there is a possibility of the new one coming to the market soon. Read ahead to find out about more about the Moto G Stylus 2021.
Moto G Stylus 2021 Specifications (Expected)
By looking at the listings of the device, the Moto G Stylus 2021 is expected to come with a 6.8-inch punch-hole display where the camera cutout is placed on the top left corner. The device is likely to come with a quad-camera setup at the rear. The fingerprint scanner is expected not to be mounted on the back but at the side of the device.
Further, the Moto G Stylus 2021 might come with 4GB of RAM and run on Android 10 out of the box. The device is likely to ship with a 4,000mAh battery, and at this point, there is no clarity on what kind of fast-charging technology it will support.
The quad-camera setup at the rear is expected to sport a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device is expected to come with a 16MP sensor for supporting video calls and clicking selfies.
The Moto G Stylus 2021 might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
Moto G Stylus Price (Expected)
The Moto G Stylus was listed on the website of Amazon US for $341.89, which is approximately Rs 25,100. The smartphone is likely to be available in two colour options, namely Aurora White and Aurora Black.
Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.