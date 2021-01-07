OnePlus 8T OxygenOS 11.0.6.8 With One Major Fix Out for India Now

OnePlus 8T received the OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 update just last week. The update brought many improvements along with the Android Security Patch of November 2020 for the device. But after the users downloaded the update, several of them flocked to the forum of OnePlus and complained of a video playback issue. They said that videos abnormally paused while playing on their devices after downloading the update. Thus OnePlus has rolled out this new update: OxygenOS 11.0.6.8 for the OnePlus 8T worldwide with a hot fix for the issue — more details on the story ahead.

OnePlus 8T OxygenOS 11.0.6.8 Changelog

It is worth noting that there is no big difference between the changelog of OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 and OxygenOS 11.0.6.8. The only difference in the latter is the addition of hot fix for the video playback issue.

The build number of the over-the-air (OTA) update for India is OxygenOS 11.0.6.8.KB05DA, for the European devices, is OxygenOS 11.0.6.9.KB05BA and North America is OxygenOS 11.0.6.8.KB05AA.

The update still brings the same November 2020 security patch for the devices. This is a little surprising since OnePlus 8T is the latest flagship device of the company and it is expected to receive up-to-date security patches.

Again, the changelog has mentioned about the download of a new OnePlus Store app. It will be an optional app for the users meaning once downloaded; they can either keep it or uninstall it depending on their wish.

For the unaware, OnePlus Store is an application made especially for OnePlus users which allows them to purchase new products from the company with the convenience and also get in touch with the customer support in an easier manner.

The issue of Wi-Fi connection drops on certain occasions and images not displaying on the gallery sometimes has been fixed. Adding to this, the update will also fix the stability of calls and optimises the quality of pictures taken in nightscape mode.

Since it is an OTA update going out in a staged manner, some users will receive it earlier than others. Thus, keep on checking for the update if you haven’t received it yet. You can manually check for the update by going to the Settings > System > System Updates. If there is an update, you will be notified.

If you downloaded the previous update and are facing the issue of video playback, download this new update (OxygenOS 11.0.6.8) as soon as you receive it as it will fix the issue for you.