Airtel Offered Highest Excellent Consistent Quality Network Amongst Jio, Vi and BSNL in December 2020

When it came to downloading speeds in December 2020, Airtel was ahead of any other telecom operator in India. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea (Vi) offered the highest upload speeds to the users. Followed by Airtel and Vodafone Idea came Reliance Jio at the third position and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) at last the last in offering downloading speeds. Airtel was the best network in India providing users with a suitable network experience for use cases of 4G internet such as 1080p video streaming, HD video calling, or online mobile gaming — More on the story ahead.

Airtel Provided Users With the Most Responsive Network

Airtel had the highest Excellent Consistent Quality (ECQ) with 55.4% of users having an internet connection suitable for heavy usage. Just 6.9% behind was Vi, followed by Jio with an ECQ of 45.1%. BSNL had the lowest ECQ of 14%, which is comparatively very low when compared with Airtel, which was at the top position.

When it came to Consistent Core Quality (CCQ), none of the operators in India could top the 90% mark in common coverage areas. Airtel did come close with a CCQ of 83%, followed by Jio with CCQ of 77.9% and Vi with 73.8%. Again BSNL came at last with the worst CCQ of 48.5%.

Airtel topped the list by offering 10 Mbps median downloading speeds in common coverage areas. Second to Airtel was Vi offering a median downloading speed of 9.4 Mbps which was followed by Jio in the third place with 6.5 Mbps median downloading speed and at last, was BSNL offering 2.8 Mbps median downloading speed.

In upload speeds, Vi stayed ahead of all the operators by offering 5.1 Mbps median speed followed by Airtel offering 4.2 Mbps, Jio offering 3.4 Mbps, and BSNL offering a median upload speed of 1.7 Mbps.

When it came to latency test, Airtel turned out to be the most responsive network provider in the country. Airtel offered a network with 24.0ms which was ahead of Vodafone Idea by 2.5ms and Jio by 4.5ms. BSNL had the worst network amongst the lot with 49.1ms network. This means the network quality offered by the top three operators in the country is very close to each other.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel said that the company aims to offer the best network experience to its users. These reports are just evidence and validation for all the efforts that Airtel has been putting in its network to stay ahead of the competition.