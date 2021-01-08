Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Receives BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent

Xiaomi seems to be gearing up for the launch of Redmi Note 10 series. 2020 was all about Redmi Note 9 and Redmi 9 series of phones, and in 2021, we will see a lot of phones under the Redmi Note 10 series. Earlier this week, a mysterious Redmi smartphone with model number- M2101K6G was spotted on the FCC certification website. The phone is believed to be the Redmi Note 10 Pro. And now, tipster Mukul Sharma confirmed the same device with M2101K6G model number has received BIS certification. This could mean the launch of this Redmi phone is not far away in India. The Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro were launched in March 2020, so the Note 10 Pro could arrive around the same time, or an early February launch is also possible. Specifications of the Redmi Note 10 Pro were also leaked online by another tipster.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro India Launch: What We Know So Far

The Redmi Note 10 Pro moniker was confirmed by FCC listing earlier this week with model number- M2101K6G. The same model number has appeared on BIS certification website. The FCC listing of Redmi Note 10 Pro confirmed the phone will arrive in three configurations- 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. It is worth noting that the Redmi Note 10 Pro will run Android 11 out of the box, probably with MIUI 12.5 on top.

Moving on, a Telegram channel going by the name XiaomiUI has leaked the specifications of Redmi Note 10 Pro. The handset might come with a 5050mAh battery, Snapdragon 732G chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, 64MP quad-camera setup and a Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Unfortunately, the Redmi Note 10 Pro will not have 5G support (revealed by the FCC listing). However, a 5G Redmi Note 10 Pro may launch in China at some point later this year. Xiaomi recently launched its most affordable 5G smartphone- the Mi 10i at a starting price of Rs 20,999. That said, we might have to wait a little bit longer for 5G-enabled Redmi Note devices to launch in India. Xiaomi is already selling the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in China which arrived in India as Mi 10i.

The Note 10 Pro will succeed the Redmi Note 9 Pro in India which is one of the best phones under Rs 15,000 since its launch in March 2020. The Note 9 Pro had two models- the standard Note 9 Pro with 48MP quad-camera setup and a Note 9 Pro Max model with 64MP quad-camera setup. The Note 10 Pro could be a direct successor to the Note 9 Pro Max. The Note 9 Pro devices were powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC.