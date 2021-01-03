Reliance Jio Removes Complimentary Data Vouchers with Talk Time Plans

Jio's 4G Data Vouchers are no longer offering free Jio to non-Jio calling minutes

By January 3rd, 2021 AT 7:05 AM
    Reliance Jio is no longer offering the complimentary data benefit with its talk time plans. Similarly, Jio’s 4G Data Vouchers are no longer offering voice calling benefit. In early 2020, Jio started providing free data vouchers up to 100GB data with its talk time plans, whereas the telco’s 4G Data Vouchers came with up to 1,000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls. The Mukesh Ambani-led telco introduced the data vouchers as a complimentary benefit to the users on off-net calls. To recall, Jio offered 1GB data for every Rs 10 spent by the users on making off-net calls. In the same policy, Jio offered 100GB free data with the Rs 1,000 talk time plan. It makes sense for Reliance Jio to stop offering free data vouchers because the telco has started providing unlimited off-net calls to any network.

    Reliance Jio Stops Offering Free Data Vouchers With Talk Time Plans

    On the last day of 2020, Reliance Jio said it would again start offering unlimited off-net voice calls as the zero IUC regime kicks in the industry. When Jio started limiting off-net calls with all the prepaid plans and started charging 6 paise per minute with talk time plans, it provided the users complimentary data vouchers. For example, Jio users received 1GB of data voucher for every Rs 10 spent on off-net calls.

    Reliance Jio’s talk time plans of Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, offered up to 100GB of complementary data. But now, they just ship with free talk time. The Rs 1,000 Jio Top-Up plan from Jio now offers just Rs 844.46 talk time benefit.

    Jio Removes Voice Calling Benefit With 4G Data Vouchers

    Similar to the Jio Top-Up or Jio Talk Time plans, the company revised its 4G Data Vouchers priced at Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101. The Rs 11 4G Data Voucher from Jio offered 75 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls, whereas the Rs 101 data voucher offered 1,000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls. Alongside adding the voice calling benefit, Jio also doubled the data benefit. For example, the Rs 11 4G Data Voucher used to ship with just 400MB of data benefit, but it now offers 800MB of data.

    As per the latest development, Jio did not make any changes to the data benefit of its 4G Data Vouchers, but it removed the non-Jio calling benefit. More importantly, these are just data vouchers now with no voice calling minutes.

    What do you think of this move from Reliance Jio? Let us know in the comments section below.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    Reliance Jio Removes Complimentary Data Vouchers with Talk Time Plans

