JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber 1 Gbps Plan Compared With Tata Sky Broadband

A couple of days back, we reported that Tata Sky is offering a 1 Gbps broadband plan. This plan is offered only in Wagholi (Pune suburb) at the moment. The offering becomes interesting when the user purchases the plan for 1-year. With 1-year validity, the cost of the plan comes down to Rs 4,012 per month (Rs 48,144 in total) which is very close to the price of 1 Gbps broadband plans offered by Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber on a monthly basis. Today we are comparing these plans to see where the offering from Tata Sky Broadband stands.

JioFiber 1 Gbps Broadband Plan

JioFiber offers two 1 Gbps broadband plans. We are going to focus on the one which comes for Rs 3,999 per month. It offers users 3.3TB or 3,300GB data with unlimited voice calling service. Users get free over-the-top (OTT) subscriptions of Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, ALTBalaji, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, Discovery+, Sun NXT, JioSaavn, and JioCinema.

Airtel Xstream Fiber 1 Gbps Broadband Plan

Airtel Xstream Fiber also offers its monthly 1 Gbps plan for Rs 3,999. It offers users 3.3TB or 3,333GB data with the plan along with the OTT benefits of Airtel Xstream Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, Wynk Music, Voot Basic, Lions Gate, Hungama Play, Eros Now, Ultra, and ShemarooMe.

Tata Sky Broadband 1 Gbps Plan

Tata Sky doesn’t offer its 1 Gbps plan for a monthly cost. It offers it in three different validities of 3, 6, and 12 months. As mentioned above, when purchasing the plan for 12 months, its monthly cost will come down to Rs 4,012. There are no OTT benefits included with the plan, but the users get 3.3TB or 3,300GB data with unlimited voice calling as well.

Verdict

The 1 Gbps broadband plan from Tata Sky doesn’t even come near the two plans from JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber. First of all, the cost is too high since the user will have to shell out Rs 48,144 all together to get the monthly cost of the plan down. Then, there are no OTT benefits which is the strangest thing since all the internet service providers (ISPs) today are providing their users with multiple OTT benefits.

There is not much difference in the plans offered by JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber except for a few gigabytes of data and a few OTT subscriptions. Thus, JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber comfortably take the upper hand against Tata Sky Broadband when it comes to 1 Gbps broadband plans.