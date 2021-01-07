Vodafone Idea Approaches Supreme Court on AGR Calculation Errors

Ailing telecom operator, Vodafone Idea, has approached the Supreme Court seeking a modification on the previous order as part of which the telco is required to pay Rs 58,400 crore towards AGR dues. Vodafone Idea urged there are ‘arithmetical errors’ in the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) calculations by the government. Earlier today, we reported that Bharti Airtel also moved to the Supreme Court touting the same arithmetical errors made by DoT while calculating the AGR dues. An ET Telecom report highlights that Vodafone Idea has just asked for a modification in the earlier order, unlike Bharti Airtel which sought the Supreme Court to recall its three mistaken orders. The Supreme Court is yet to respond to these queries from both Airtel and Vi.

Vodafone Idea Seeks Modification on SC Order of Final AGR Dues

The Supreme Court gave out the verdict on AGR dues in September 2020, saying telecom operators can repay the amount in the next ten years. Back then, telcos accepted the move. At the end of 2020, DoT asked the telcos to make another instalment of AGR dues on March 31, 2021. In reply to DoT, Bharti Airtel said it paid AGR dues of over Rs 18,000 crore towards the first instalment, and the next instalment will be due in FY22. After the reply from Airtel, DoT officials said it would move to the Supreme Court for clarification on the matter.

As we move into 2021, both Airtel and Vi are flaring up the AGR dues matter again. As we already know, Vodafone Idea is the worst hit by the AGR dues judgement by SC because the telco is required to pay over Rs 58,400 crore. The financial situation of Vodafone Idea is not the best at the moment. “Vi is seeking a modification, pointing out that the arithmetical errors in the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) (AGR) calculations need to be looked into,” a person aware of the development said ET Telecom.

To recall, Vodafone Idea’s self-assessed AGR dues came around Rs 21,533 crore, whereas the DoT claimed an amount of Rs 58,400 crore. The Supreme Court did not listen to the telecom operators and gave a verdict based on the telecom department’s dues. Vodafone Idea has paid Rs 7,854 crore as AGR dues and the operator is required to pay Rs 50,800 crore in the next ten instalments.

The Supreme Court is yet to reply to the modifications asked by Airtel and Vodafone Idea. In other news, Tata Teleservices may also approach the apex court seeking modification in the AGR dues judgement.