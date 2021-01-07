Samsung Slashes Prices of Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 in India by Rs 2,000

The Samsung Galaxy A71 and the Galaxy A51 are the latest phones to receive fresh price cuts in India. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung has slashed the prices of both the phones by Rs 2,000 in India. The Galaxy A51 is one of the popular smartphones launched by the brand in 2020 in the offline market. Introduced at a price of Rs 23,999, the A51 will be available at a starting price of Rs 20,999 going forward. The Galaxy A71, on the flip side, can be purchased for Rs 27,499. The new prices are already effective on Samsung Shop Online and Amazon, but Flipkart is yet to reflect the new price cuts on both the models.

Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 Price Cuts in India

The Galaxy A71 that was available for Rs 29,499 can be purchased for Rs 27,499 going forward. Unlike the Galaxy A71 which comes in a single variant, the Galaxy A51 comes in two variants with 6GB of RAM and 8GB of RAM. The 6GB+128GB model was available at Rs 22,999 until now, but it is now down to Rs 20,999, whereas the 8GB-128GB used to retail for Rs 24,499 and it is now down to Rs 22,499. Do make a note that these are permanent price cuts.

Samsung Galaxy A51 at Rs 20,999: Should You Purchase?

The price reduction on the Galaxy A51 comes right after the introduction of Xiaomi Mi 10i in India. Samsung always reduces the prices of its smartphones especially the Galaxy A series. The Galaxy A51 flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by Exynos 9611 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone offers a quad-camera setup on the back with 48MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro camera and a 5MP depth sensor. To the front of the phone is a 32MP selfie snapper.

The device runs Android 10 out of the box but it will pick up Android 11 update in the coming days. Samsung has added a 4000mAh battery and 15W charging support to the Galaxy A51.

The Galaxy A51 is not a great smartphone when compared to the likes of Xiaomi Mi 10i, Moto G 5G and Realme 7 Pro which are currently present in the sub-Rs 25,000 segment. The Mi 10i especially is a great smartphone with Snapdragon 750G SoC, 5G support and 108MP primary camera.