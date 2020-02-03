How the Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A50s Differ On Paper

Highlights Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 bring Infinity-O display to A series lineup

48MP and 64MP Quad Camera setup in newer Galaxy A51 and A71 better than A50s’ triple rear camera setup

Samsung may soon launch the Galaxy A71 to the Indian market

Samsung is boosting its Galaxy-A series by bringing in successors to its mid-range lineup in the form of Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. Samsung launched the Galaxy A51 last week in India at a starting price of Rs 23,999. The Galaxy A71 is also expected to show up in the following weeks. These new smartphones will bring in some iterative updates to last year’s Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A70s smartphones. In this comparison, we put the Galaxy A51 against its upcoming rival Galaxy A71 and as well as the older Galaxy A50s.

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A50s: Price

Samsung’s latest Galaxy A51 is available in a single 6GB+128GB variant which starts at Rs 23, 999. The device is available in Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink colour options. Samsung also said a premium 8GB+128GB variant would be launched very soon.

The Galaxy A71 is yet to launch in India and is expected to make its debut within February itself carrying a price tag of Rs 29,999. The device will be offered with 6GB and 8GB RAM options along with 128GB onboard storage. It is also said to be available in Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink colour options.

In contrast, the Galaxy A50s starts for Rs 19,999 for the 4GB+128GB version and Rs 21,999 for the high end 6GB+128 version. The colour options include Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Violet, and Prism Crush White.

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A50s: Display

Both the Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 are first of A series devices to boast Samsung’s signature Infinity-O Super AMOLED displays. The Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) display while the Galaxy A71 comes with a larger 6.7-inch Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) display. The Galaxy A50s, on the other hand, comes with 6.4-inch Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) Infinity-U display.

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A50s: Hardware

The Samsung Galaxy A51 sticks with same octa-core Exynos 9611 processor as the Galaxy A50s. The Galaxy A51 and A50s offer the same level of performance and also come in same variants packing 6GB and 8GB RAM coupled with 128GB storage. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A71 in comparison will pack more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core SoC coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. This device will be offered with 128GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A50s: Cameras

The newer Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 come with quad-camera setups. The Galaxy A51 boasts a 48MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 12MP ultrawide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP macro lens that allows users to take closeup shots and a 5MP depth sensor for clicking shots in Live Focus mode. The Galaxy A71 also comes with a quad-camera setup that includes a larger 64MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture while other sensors remain the same as in Galaxy A51.

The Galaxy A50s, meanwhile, is packing a triple rear camera system. There is a triple rear a 48MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5MP depth sensor. All three of the smartphones comes with a 32MP selfie shooter in the front.

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A50s: Battery and Software

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A50s pack 4000mAh batteries with support for 15W fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy A71, on the other hand, packs a 4500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 run the brand new One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 operating system. The Galaxy A50s, on the other hand, runs older One UI based on Android 9 Pie OS. The A50s might get updated to OneUI 2.0 in the coming weeks.

All the smartphones come with in-display fingerprint technology and include microSD card slot for memory expansion. The connectivity options remain the same across all three devices which include: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.