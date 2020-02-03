Realme C3 Confirmed to Run Android 10-Based Realme UI Out of the Box

Highlights Realme UI is based on Android 10 only

Realme C3 will be the first device to ship with Realme UI out of the box

Realme C3 will go official in India on February 6

Realme C3 is all set to go official in India on February 6. Ahead of the official announcement, Realme is slowly revealing the key features of the smartphone. Some of the confirmed specs of the Realme C3 include MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, 5000mAh battery and a 6.5-inch HD+ screen. And now, Realme says the C3 would be its first phone to run Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box. For the unaware, Realme now has its own custom interface based on Android 10, namely, the Realme UI. The Realme UI has already been rolled out to Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT smartphones, so the Realme C3 will be the third smartphone in the company’s portfolio to run the latest custom skin built on top of Android.

Realme C3 Will Be the First Device to Run Realme UI at Launch

Realme has been launching new smartphones every now and then. The Realme C3 will be the brand’ second smartphone to launch in 2020 after the Realme 5i. At the end of 2019, Realme introduced Realme UI, which is built on top of Android 10. The Realme UI will reach 13 smartphones and the Realme 3 Pro & Realme XT users already enjoying the new update. As mentioned above, the Realme C3 will be booting Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0 out of the box.

It is already a known piece of news that Google wants every manufacturer launching smartphones after January 31, 2020, to include Android 10. This is why the Realme C3 will be running Android 10. Because Realme used Android 10 as its base for Realme UI, the Realme C3 comes with the same out of the box.

Realme C3 Launch Set for February 6: What We Know So Far

The Realme C3 will be a successor to the Realme C2 which was launched back in January 2019. The C3 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a teardrop notch and it’s powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. Notably, the Realme C3 will be India’s first device to come with Helio G70 AI SoC. The phone will be available in two variants- 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB, along with a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Other confirmed features of the Realme C3 include 12MP primary rear camera sensor, 5000mAh battery and Realme UI out of the box. Prices of Realme C3 could start at Rs 6,999, similar to the Realme C2.