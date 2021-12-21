Extreme IX Adds Two PoP Capable of Exchanging Data at 200 Gbps

Extreme IX, a carrier and data centre neutral internet exchange, just announced that it had added two new Points of Presence (PoP) in the Gurugram and Janakpuri region of Delhi-NCR. A company release said that these new PoPs would enable exchanging of data at over 200 Gbps speed. This will help the local internet service providers (ISPs) in extending faster and more affordable internet services to customers while also localising content.

Extreme IX Aggressively Working to Multiply Points of Presence

Looking at the increasing trend of data consumption and the need for lightning fast-internet, Extreme IX has been aggressively working towards multiplying its PoPs for catering to the projected requirements.

The launch of these two new PoPs is geared towards reducing the infrastructure gaps for providing a seamless and lightning fast-internet experience to consumers.

Raunak Maheshwari, Executive Director, Extreme Group, said the company is on a mission for reducing the ever-growing digital divide in the country, and the pandemic was a very big eye-opener for the Indians to help understand the kind of infrastructure gaps and challenges that need to be addressed.

Maheswari added that Extreme IX had launched the two new PoPs in the Delhi-NCR region to reduce these infra gaps and also enable more affordable and faster internet capabilities for the ISPs, which in turn would result in reliable internet access to the masses.

Post the launch of two new PoPs; Extreme IX now has four operational units in Webwerks DC Noida, Netmagic DC Noida, Sify DC Gurgaon, and an independent PoP in Janakpuri.

Extreme IX has been operating India’s largest and most efficient Internet eXchange (IX) which is present across nine cities (30 PoPs). The company’s long-term vision is to cover the entire length and breadth of the country. At present, apart from Delhi-NCR region, Extreme IX is also operating in multiple major locations such as Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.