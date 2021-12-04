Vi Offering Most Attractive Disney+ Hotstar Plans Post Tariff Hikes

With the growing demand for data, telecom companies have been coming up with various plans and offers for their users. However, users always want more than just basic calling or data packs. The country has seen a rising demand for Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms in the entertainment sector and the telcos have been bundling the subscriptions to these OTT platforms with their prepaid plans for a while now. In this article, we are going to look at prepaid plans provided by Vodafone Idea which come with a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

The Plans That Offer Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar is one of the most prominent platforms when it comes to OTT in India. Users can get access to unlimited movies, TV shows, Sports, News, and much more with Disney+ Hotstar. Vodafone Idea or Vi has been offering subscriptions to the said platform with some of its prepaid plans to offer users added benefits.

The first plan that includes the subscription to Disney+ Hotstar is the Rs 501 plan from Vi which is an unlimited calling pack. Along with truly unlimited calls users also get up to 100 SMS per day. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days and provides 3GB of internet data per day. This plan includes a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile for one year and also provides 16GB of additional data.

The next plan that offers the same subscription is Rs 701 plan which is also an unlimited calling pack. For the validity period of 56 days, users get 3GB of data per day along with 100 SMS each day. This plan as well offers 1-year access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile and comes with an additional 32GB of data.

The third plan is another truly unlimited calling plan. For a validity period of 84 days, users can get access to truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. This plan comes for Rs 901 and also offers 3GB of internet data every day along with an additional 48GB of data. Users also get 1-year access to Disney+ Hotstar mobile and all its content.

Lastly, is not an unlimited calling plan but rather a prepaid data plan offered by Vi. For a validity period of 56 days, users get a total of 75GB of data at a price of Rs 601. This data pack also comes with access to a 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Additional Benefits From Vi

Not to forget that with the first three unlimited calling plans, users also get additional benefits such as the “Binge All Night” benefit, with which users can binge through the internet with no limits during the time period of 12 midnight to 6 am. Additionally, Vi offers a “Weekend Roll Over” feature using which users can carry forward the unused daily data from Monday-Friday to Saturday and Sunday. Apart from this, Vi also offers up to 2GB of additional backup data every month which comes at no cost. When it comes to the entertainment part, users get access to Vi Movies and TV with this plan through which they can enjoy unlimited movies, music, live TV, and much more on the app.