Jio Offering the Most Expensive Prepaid Plan Amongst all Telcos

Reliance Jio, the telecom operator with the largest subscriber base in India is often looked at as the company offering the cheapest services. Jio’s prepaid plans have been largely popular in the Indian market because of the affordability they bring to the table. However, after the tariff hikes, it doesn’t look that way anymore. While most of Jio’s prepaid plans are still cheaper and more affordable than what its rivals are offering including Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Bharti Airtel, Jio is also offering the most expensive prepaid plan in the market.

The plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 4199. This is currently the most expensive prepaid plan that Jio is offering amongst all the private telcos.

Reliance Jio Rs 4199 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio is offering a prepaid plan that costs Rs 4199. This plan is available for users across India and can be seen on both the mobile application and the website of the telco. Reliance Jio’s Rs 4199 prepaid plan offers 3GB of daily data to the users.

But that is not all. The other major thing about this plan is that it carries a service validity of 365 days or 1-year. This plan also bundles unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and access to multiple Jio applications without any additional cost. The Jio applications include JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud, and JioSecurity.

The total amount of data that this plan offers is 1095GB. Post the consumption of the fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, users will have to continue browsing the internet with 64 Kbps speed. The FUP data resets after every 24 hours (midnight).

There is no other operator who is offering such an expensive prepaid plan to the users. It will be interesting to see what Airtel comes up with; in this area. Bharti Airtel is currently not offering 3GB daily data plans with medium or long-term validity. But these plans should arrive soon in the company’s prepaid offerings with a revised price.