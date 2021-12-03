Bharti Airtel Lists Advantages of Private 5G Networks

Commercial launch and widespread of 5G networks are going to change a lot of things in the world. In India, one of the leading telecom operators expected to be at the forefront of commercial 5G launch across the country is Bharti Airtel. Airtel has been conducting 5G trials with the spectrum allotted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for months now. The telco has found some potential use cases of 5G technology that will change the way people look at mobile networks.

Many companies and corporates would go for private 5G networks once the service is available. For the unaware, private 5G networks are those which are only meant for a select group of people and keep others outside.

Here are the advantages of private 5G networks listed by Bharti Airtel.

Private 5G Networks Advantages Listed by Airtel

So there are four primary advantages that private 5G networks bring to the table. First of all, there is tighter security. A private 5G network is built with dedicated equipment which has built-in security to keep the network and its data safe from all intrusions. Secondly, companies have much better control over the network. Private 5G networks can be monitored very easily and at any time to see which devices are connected and how.

Moving on, with private 5G networks, enterprises get to make the call of bandwidth required. Enterprises can choose the kind of bandwidth threshold they require to function smoothly. Lastly, with private 5G networks, devices connected to the network don’t have to worry about things such as congestion.

In Tier-1 cities, due to large and dense populations almost everywhere, network congestions occur more often than not. But with private 5G networks, a strong coverage, as well as a decent bandwidth threshold, can be decided so that the devices always stay connected and there’s no network congestion either.

Private 5G networks will be a game changer for many companies across the domain (startups and more).