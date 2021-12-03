Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Rs 719 Prepaid Plans Compared

The recent tariff hike by the telecom giants of the country has brought about many changes in the prepaid plans offered to the users. Two of these telcos – Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea provide quite similar priced prepaid plans to their customers, however, come with a few unique additional benefits. In this article, we are going to compare the Rs 719 prepaid plan which is being offered by both these telcos after the recent updates in the tariff plans.

The Rs 719 Prepaid Plan from Bharti Airtel

Talking about Bharti Airtel, India’s one of the most prominent telecom companies, under its “Truly Unlimited” packs, users get a Rs 719 plan. This plan offers unlimited calling to its users and the validity period for this pack is of 84 days. Moreover, users also get a total of 100 SMS per day. Post the 100 SMS limit users are charged Rs 1 for each local SMS and Rs 1.15 for each STD SMS.

In addition to this, users also get 1.5GB of internet data per day till the validity period. Users get this data at a high speed and beyond the set daily limit, the internet speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. Other than calling and data benefits, the plan also offers quite a few additional benefits. The major attraction is the trial offer of one month for mobile edition Amazon Prime Video. Users get a 30-day free trial which they can start when they recharge with this plan. This benefit is available only once per user. Apart from this, users can also get free online courses with Shawn Academy, Wynk Music for free, and much more.

The Rs 719 Plan from Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea on the other hand also provides a Rs 719 plan. Some of the offers provided by the telco are quite similar to that of Bharti Airtel but the additional benefits are unique. The Rs 719 from Vodafone Idea or Vi also offers unlimited calling along with 100 SMS per day for its customers. This plan from Vi as well offers 1.5GB of data per day and comes with a validity period of 84 days.

However, when it comes to additional benefits, the telco provides quite unique offers. With the “Binge All Night” benefit, users can binge through the internet with no limits during the time period of 12 midnight to 6 am. Additionally, Vi offers a “Weekend Roll Over” feature using which users can carry forward the unused daily data from Monday-Friday to Saturday and Sunday. Apart from this, Vi also offers up to 2GB of additional backup data every month which comes at no cost. When it comes to the entertainment part, users get access to Vi Movies and TV with this plan through which they can enjoy unlimited movies, music, live TV, and much more on the app.