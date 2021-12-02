Bharti Airtel 5G Use Cases Uncovered So Far

All the telecom operators in India are conducting 5G trials in different parts of the country. The telcos are using spectrum given by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for the trials. Bharti Airtel has come a long way with 5G trials. The telco has been able to uncover multiple use cases of the next-generation connectivity technology. With 5G, the role of connectivity would increase multiple folds and the way both machines and people communicate will evolve into something new.

Bharti Airtel has partnered with multiple companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Amazon Web Services (AWS), Accenture, Capgemini, Cisco, Ericsson, Nokia and Google for conducting 5G tests and finding new use cases of the technology.

5G Use Cases Uncovered by Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel has uncovered multiple 5G use cases. It includes cloud gaming, smart healthcare, smart factory, and more. The benefits of 5G networks are a ton, and since the telcos have more time to conduct trials, we can expect more new innovative use cases to come to life.

One of the best use cases of 5G is the connected frontline. In certain situations, to help the frontline team of a business, experts are needed for guidance. Airtel says that with its 5G ready networks, enterprises/businesses can deliver better guidance to their frontline team resulting in lower costs and higher customer satisfaction and more.

With Industry 4.0 at the brink of arrival, smart factories are something we can expect to see becoming a reality across India very soon. Smart factories would require machines, robots, and sensors that can communicate and send data packets in real-time to keep the business smooth. To this end, Airtel says that its 5G network can help with the enabling of smart factories.

5G would even transform the future of healthcare access. Doctors and paramedics will be able to help their patients sitting thousands of kilometres far with telemedicine which 5G will enable.