In the recent development of events, the Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has launched a new variant of its Redmi Note 10S handset in India. The latest variant of the device has been launched with enhanced memory and will offer additional RAM as well as storage space to the customers. Redmi India shared the new Redmi Note 10S variant with a tweet after the announcement of the launch was made. The new smartphone from Xiaomi will be available for sale from tomorrow that is December 3, 2021.

Specifications of the Device

To recall, the Redmi Note 10S smartphone was first launched in India by Xiaomi in May of 2021. The new variant of the Redmi Note 10S will offer 8GB RAM and have 128GB of internal storage. The storage space is the only specification that will make it different from its predecessor. The device comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display that offers 2400×1080 pixels resolution, 409 PPI, and 1100nits peak brightness.

Talking about the processor that is used in the device which is a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. The device operates on Xiaomi’s MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 right out of the box. The camera module of the device features a quadruple rear camera setup along with a selfie shooter. The rear side of the device consists of a 64MP wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The handset also features a 13MP selfie camera in a punch-hole cut-out design.

The handset is backed by a 5000mAh powerful battery and supports 33W fast charge technology. Other key features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI face unlock, dual speakers, and much more.

The Price and Availability

The earlier version of the Redmi Note 10S launched in May had a 6GB Ram and 128GB of storage space and was priced at Rs 14,999 and is still available for retail. However, the newly launched variant of Redmi Note 10S which offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage has been priced at Rs 17,999. The price of this newly launched model of the handset is Rs 1,000 more than the price of its counterparts.

Redmi India has decided to launch the device on December 3, 2021, which is Friday starting from 12 pm. For users who are interested in the purchase of the device, Redmi Note 10S will be made available on the Amazon India website as well as Mi Homes.