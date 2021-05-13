Redmi Note 10S Powered by MediaTek Helio G95 Debuts in India

Redmi Note 10S has finally launched in India after debuting in China in March this year. The device comes with an impressive set of specifications and features, including the Super AMOLED display for higher quality visuals and a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. Further, there is a quad-camera setup at the rear and a punch-hole cutout at the front housing the selfie-camera sensor. The device will be a huge competition for the likes of Motorola G40 Fusion, Motorola G60, Realme 8, and Xiaomi’s own Redmi Note 10 series.

Let’s dive into the complete details and specifications of the device below.

Redmi Note 10S Specifications

The Redmi Note 10S is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display protected with the covering of Corning Gorilla Glass.

The device features a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the device comes with a 13MP sensor for clicking selfies and video calling.

The Redmi Note 10S will run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box and also comes with IP53 certification making it dust and water-resistant. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

It is a 4G supportive device that can support the following bands – 4G: LTE FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28; 4G: LTE TDD: B38/40/41(2535-2655MHz); 3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8; and 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900 MHz.

Redmi Note 10S Price

The Redmi Note 10S has launched in two different variants in India. The first variant comes with 6GB+64GB and is priced at Rs 14,999, and the second variant comes with 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 15,999. The device will be available in three different colours – Frost White, Deep Sea Blue, and Shadow Black. At this price range, the device will be in direct competition from the latest offerings of Motorola (Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion).

It will go on sale from May 18, 2021, via the official website of Xiaomi India and the online store of Amazon India.