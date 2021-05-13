Airtel Thanks App Providing Verified List of COVID-19 Supplies and More

Airtel Thanks app from Bharti Airtel is now helping users find crucial information related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The information includes updated verified list of supplies and services that people and institutions are offering

    Airtel Thanks app

    Airtel Thanks app from Bharti Airtel is now helping users find crucial information related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The information includes an updated, verified list of supplies and services that people and institutions are offering. In addition to this, now Airtel Thanks app users can find the vaccination centres and available slots in their cities directly through the portal that’s inside the application.

    Here’s all that you should know about the Airtel Thanks app’s effort in helping people with the COVID-19 situation in India.

    Airtel Thanks App Users Can Find Vaccination Centers

    Users can open the Airtel Thanks app and go to the ‘explore’ section at the bottom of the screen. There at the top, users will find an option to check out the vaccination centres that are available in their respective cities. Users can find their vaccination slots with the help of the app on the go by selecting their state and the city they live in.

    The app will let users get all information about the COVID-19 vaccine slots available at different centres of their city.

    Airtel Thanks App Also Offering Information on Available Supplies

    If you are in search of supplies or help, including plasma donors, oxygen suppliers, ambulance, food, hospital beds, and testing centres, you can use the Airtel Thanks app to get access to all of it.

    In the same explore section of the app, users will find the option to look for ‘COVID-19 supplies’. Tapping on it would allow the users to seek help in their respective cities. The information is updated in real-time on the Airtel Thanks app so that users can find the latest developments in their city related to supplies.

    Further, if you are someone who can provide supplies and help people, you can also register yourself inside the portal and describe what you can help with so that people can reach out to you when needed.

    Airtel has clearly defined that it doesn’t own or endorse any of the COVID-19 suppliers or centres. The telco has only created a portal that takes information and updates it to the users of the country to help them in this desperate time.

