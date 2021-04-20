Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion Here to Compete With Redmi Note 10 Series

Motorola has recently launched two new smartphones for the Indian market, namely Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion. Both the devices have launched in the range of the Redmi Note 10 series. The Moto G40 Fusion will be in direct competition with the Redmi Note 10, and the Moto G60 will be in direct competition with the Redmi Note 10 Pro devices.

Motorola has attempted to pack as many features as possible in a very affordable smartphone lineup. What’s interesting is that both the devices are powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and have a ton of similar features. Also, note that both the devices have been manufactured in India.

Let’s check out the complete specifications and the price of the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion.

Moto G60 Specifications

Moto G60 is the first device in the ‘G’ series and in its segment to come with a 108MP primary sensor at the rear and a 32MP sensor at the front. The 108MP sensor at the rear is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB). It has a 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display that is HDR10 compatible and supports 120Hz refresh rate.

It is a 4G device that also supports NFC for enabling contactless payments. The Moto G60 packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for TurboPower 20 charging technology.

Moto G40 Fusion Specifications

The Moto G40 Fusion comes with a 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display with HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rate support. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G as well and has up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB).

It has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calling.

It also packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for TurboPower 20 charging. The Moto G40 Fusion also supports NFC.

Note that both the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion have a water repellent body and come with Motorola’s ThinkShield for mobile to provide business-grade security to the customers.

Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion Price

The Moto G60 has launched in a single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage for Rs 17,999. The Moto G40 Fusion has launched in two variants with 4GB+64GB for Rs 13,999 and 6GB+128GB for Rs 15,999. Both the devices will be available in Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne colours.

The first sale of the Moto G60 will go live on Flipkart on April 27, 12 PM, and the Moto G40 Fusion’s first sale will go live on Flipkart on May 1, 12 PM.