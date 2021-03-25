Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Realme 8 Pro: Does the Rs 1,000 Price Difference Justifies?

Taking on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme launched the Realme 8 Pro yesterday at a starting price of Rs 17,999. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features some brilliant specs on paper like the 120Hz AMOLED screen, 108MP primary sensor on the rear, Snapdragon 732G SoC and 33W fast charging. The Realme 8 Pro, on the other hand, is just the Realme 7 Pro with a 108MP camera on the back and a downgraded fast-charging system. The Note 10 Pro Max and the Realme 8 Pro are the only phones under Rs 20,000 to feature a 108MP camera system. Both the phones differ a lot on the paper and to stay ahead of Xiaomi, Realme priced the 8 Pro a Rs 1,000 less than the Note 10 Pro Max. But does the Rs 1,000 price difference justifies? Let’s compare the on-paper specifications of both phones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Specifications

Talking about the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max first, it comes in three colour options- Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue and Dark Night. Towards the front, there’s a 6.67-inch Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen can get up to 1200 nits bright and it supports HDR10. The screen is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 technology.

This phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There’s a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion. The phone boots Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box.

The Note 10 Pro Max is the first phone in India to launch with a 108MP primary camera on the back. It is the Samsung HM2 sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and 6P lens. There’s also an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 5MP super macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Xiaomi also added a 16MP snapper on the front.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is backed by a 5020mAh battery along with 33W fast charging support. Other features of the Note 10 Pro Max include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP53 water and dust resistance, 8.1mm thickness, 192 grams weight, dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme 8 Pro Specifications

Coming to the Realme 8 Pro, it flaunts a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the 8 Pro has the Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The Realme 8 Pro comes in three colours- Infinite Blue, Infinite Black and Illuminating Yellow.

This phone also rocks a 108MP primary camera on the back, which again is the Samsung HM2 sensor. There’s a secondary 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree field-of-view, 2MP macro lens and the 2MP monochrome sensor that completes the quad-camera system. Realme has also added a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor on the front.

The Realme 8 Pro is sips juice from a 4500mAh unit and it supports 50W fast charging. However, the company said it would bundle a 65W Super Dart charger inside the retail box. This phone also boots Android 11 out of the box.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Where It Excels

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is the best smartphone when compared to the Realme 8 Pro. Not only it sports a high refresh screen, it is actually a Super AMOLED display, something we never saw in this price range. While Realme managed to add a Super AMOLED display, the company couldn’t add a high refresh rate. Also, the Note 10 Pro Max looks better than the Realme 8 Pro. The 5MP macro sensor is also proven to be the best in this segment. Lastly, the Note 10 Pro Max features a bigger 5020mAh battery.

Realme 8 Pro: Where It Excels

Talking about the Realme 8 Pro, it excels in two departments. Instead of offering a high refresh rate screen, Realme has included an in-display fingerprint scanner. The 50W fast charger and the 65W charger bundled inside the retail box is another bonus for those who purchase the Realme 8 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Realme 8 Pro: Which One Should You Buy

The Note 10 Pro Max is priced at Rs 18,999 for the base variant and it completes justifies the asking price. The Realme 8 Pro has some decent features on board, but in 2021, users are included towards phones with high refresh rate screens.