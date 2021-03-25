Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G SoC With Snapdragon X53 5G Modem and Wi-Fi 6 Support Announced

Qualcomm just announced the successor to Snapdragon 768G. Dubbed as the Snapdragon 780G, it is said to bring premium industry-leading innovations first to the 7-series. Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 780G is designed to deliver powerful AI performance. Similar to its predecessor, the SD 780G is also a 5G-enabled chipset with Snapdragon X53 5G modem. We saw a lot of devices using the Snapdragon 765G SoC; For example, one of the best-selling mid-range devices in India, the OnePlus Nord, is powered by the 765G SoC. The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite which is expected to launch on March 29 might be the first to use Snapdragon 780G Mobile Platform. Here’s everything you need to know about the Snapdragon 780G chip.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G SoC: Features Detailed

As noted, the Snapdragon 780G is all about AI and camera performance. It features Qualcomm Spectra 570 triple ISP and the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine to enhance the camera performance. It is also the first Snapdragon 7-series platform to feature a triple Image Signal Processor (ISP); For the unaware, the Spectra 570 is capable of capturing images from three cameras simultaneously. This feature delivers three different images captured by zoom, wide, and ultra-wide lenses at once. There’s support for HDR10+ video recording along with a new 4K HDR feature that promises dramatic improvements to colour, contrast, and detail for brilliant photos.

The chipset also features a 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with the Qualcomm Hexagon 770 processor. In simple words, the SD 780G delivers 2x improvement in AI performance compared to Snapdragon 768G.

This processor is manufactured on 5nm Samsung LPE process. It has an octa-core CPU with two ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz. The graphics performance will be taken care of by Adreno 642 GPU. Moreover, the Snapdragon 780G is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite Gaming features such as updateable GPU drivers and true 10-bit HDR gaming.

Talking about the connectivity options, the Snapdragon 780G features an optimised version of the Snapdragon X53 5G modem. The 5G model is capable of achieving peak download speeds of 3.3 Gbps on sub-6 GHz frequencies. The SD 780G supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth audio features offered on Snapdragon 888 chipset. Qualcomm even included the recently launched Snapdragon Sound technology. With the support for Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 Connectivity System, the SD 780G supports Wi-Fi 6 speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps. Further, with Wi-Fi 6E support, the Snapdragon 780G is capable of extending this advanced feature set to powerful 6 GHz spectrum as it gains momentum worldwide.

Qualcomm also confirmed the commercial devices based on Snapdragon 780G are expected to launch in the second quarter of 2021. The Mi 11 Lite could feature the same chipset.