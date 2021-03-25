BSNL Rs 798 Postpaid Plan Compared to Similar Plans from Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea

A few months ago, BSNL revised its postpaid offerings to tackle the offerings from private operators. After the revision, BSNL started offering postpaid plans bundled with add-on connections. The basic BSNL postpaid plan with family add-on connections is priced at Rs 798. In the similar price range, there are other postpaid plans from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea bundled with add-on connections. Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has Rs 799 Postpaid Plus plan, whereas Airtel has a Rs 749 plan. Vi, on the other hand, also has a Rs 799 plan, after the recent tariff hike. BSNL’s Rs 798 postpaid plan offers benefits like 50GB data with rollover up to 150GB and two family connections. Here’s how the Rs 798 postpaid plan from BSNL fares against the competition.

BSNL Rs 798 Postpaid Plan: Benefits Detailed

BSNL is offering a total of three postpaid connections with the Rs 798 plan. For primary connection holders, the telco will provide unlimited calls, 50GB of data per month with rollover up to 150GB and 100 SMSes per day. For the two family connections, the telco will offer unlimited voice calling facility, 50GB data for each connection and 100 SMSes per day. Sadly, BSNL is not offering any OTT app subscriptions with this postpaid plan.

BSNL Rs 798 Plan vs Jio Rs 799 Postpaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 799 postpaid plan is better in every aspect compared to BSNL’s plan. Benefits offered by the telco include unlimited voice calling, 150GB of 4G data with rollover up to 200GB and 100 SMSes per day. Jio also offers two family connections with the same unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day benefits. The plan also ships with Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscriptions at no extra cost.

BSNL Rs 798 Plan vs Bharti Airtel Rs 749 Postpaid Plan

Talking about the Rs 749 postpaid plan from Bharti Airtel, it is the cheapest postpaid plan on this list. Benefits for primary connection are unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and 125GB data per month with the ability to roll over up to 200GB. Under Airtel’s Rs 749 Family plan, customers are eligible for two free add-on numbers- one regular and one data only. For the add-on numbers, Airtel offers unlimited calling, data sharing from the primary connection and 100 SMSes per day.

Users will also be eligible for free OTT subscriptions of Amazon Prime for one year, Airtel Xstream App Premium for one year, Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth Rs 399 for one year and free handset protection.

BSNL Rs 798 Plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs 799 Postpaid Plan

Vi’s Rs 799 Family postpaid plan offers 120GB data benefit, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per month. It also comes with free OTT app subscriptions like Amazon Prime for one year, Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year and free Vi Movies & TV app subscription.

The telecom operator is providing two add-ons with the Rs 799 plan. For secondary users, the data benefit will be down to 30GB per month, whereas the primary connection holder will enjoy a 60GB data benefit per rental.