Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specs and Availability

Realme 8 series of phones are now official in India to take on the Redmi Note 10 devices. Realme has launched two phones in the country today, namely, the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro. Both the phones feature very similar specs to their predecessors- Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro, but the company has made some additions alongside reducing the premium model’s price to Rs 17,999. The Realme 8 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 for the base variant and it offers a 108MP primary camera on the back, much like the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The Realme 8, on the other hand, has MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 64MP quad-camera setup and a 5000mAh battery, and it starts at Rs 14,999. Realme also said the 5G variants of the Realme 8 series are in the final stages of testing, hinting at an imminent launch.

Realme 8: Specifications and Features

Starting with the Realme 8, the company has added a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen on the front with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio. Sadly, Realme did not add high refresh rate to keep the price below Rs 15,000. At the heart of the phone, there’s the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC which also powered the Realme 7. The phone comes in three configurations with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users can also expand the storage via the microSD card slot.

Talking about the cameras, the Realme 8 sports a quad-camera system on the rear with 64MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The phone rocks a 16MP selfie snapper.

Connectivity options on the Realme 8 include 4G LTE, VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The Realme 8 runs Android 11-based RealmeUI out of the box, and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Realme 8 Pro: Specifications and Features

Moving onto the Realme 8 Pro, it also comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with the same 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Again, there’s no high refresh rate support, but the screen supports 180Hz touch-sampling rate. Unlike the Realme 8 which has a MediaTek chipset, the Realme 8 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone weighs just 176 grams and has a thickness of 8.1mm.

The Realme 8 Pro’s USP is the 108MP quad-camera system on the back. A 108MP primary lens works in tandem with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Towards the front, there’s the same 16MP shooter that helps in capturing selfies and attending video calls.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual-band Wi-Fi, DC Dimming functionality and 4K video recording at 30fps. Unlike the Realme 8, the Realme 8 Pro has a 4500mAh battery and the company is bundling a 65W charger inside the retail box.

Realme 8 Series Pricing in India Detailed

The Realme 8 comes in three variants and two colour options- Cyber Silver and Cyber Black. The base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 14,999, followed by the 6GB+128GB variant at Rs 15,999 and the premium model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage will retail for Rs 16,999. The first sale of the Realme 8 is set for March 25, 12 PM on Flipkart, Realme.com and retail stores across the country.

The Realme 8 Pro comes in two variants- 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 17,999 and 8GB+128GB model priced at Rs 19,999. The phone can be picked up in three colour options- Infinite Blue, Infinite Black, Illuminating Yellow. The Realme 8 Pro’s first sale will also take place on March 25, at 12 PM.