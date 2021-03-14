Realme 8 Series to Go Official on March 24, Are You Excited

Realme is soon going to launch the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro in India

By March 14th, 2021 AT 5:00 PM
    Realme is soon going to launch the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro in India. The device’s launch date has been confirmed to be March 24, 2021, by the company. Some of the key specifications of the devices are already confirmed off the teasers released by Realme. The Realme 8 Pro will don a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor. Earlier, Madhav Sheth, the head of Realme India and Europe, shared the Realme 8 packaging box, which had some specifications of the device.

    Realme 8 Specifications

    A lot of specifications of the Realme 8 have already been confirmed by the company. First of all, the Realme 8 will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, it will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC.

    The device will come with a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP AI primary sensor. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery and support 30W Dart Charging technology for super-fast charging. The device is expected to come in two colour options – Cyber Silver and Cyber Black.

    Realme 8 Pro Specifications

    The Realme 8 Pro has been revealed to come with a powerful quad-camera setup carrying the 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor. The Realme 8 Pro is further said to come with a 4,500mAh battery and support for 65W Dart Charging technology (remains unconfirmed at the moment).

    Realme is going towards the line of offering a promising light-weight design smartphone to its users. It will be interesting to see the SoC Realme decides to go with in the Realme 8 Pro.

    The Realme 8 Pro is expected to launch in two colour options – Infinite Blue, Infinite Black, and Illuminating Yellow. The Realme 8 series launch event’s live stream is scheduled to take place on March 24, 2021. The Realme 8 series is expected to go head-to-head with the Redmi Note 10 series launched recently in India.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

