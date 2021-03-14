Samsung Develops Mobility Enhancer that Enhances Performance of Massive MIMO Radios by 30%

South Korean electronics company and telecom gear maker Samsung Electronics has successfully developed a new network technology called ‘Mobility Enhancer.’ As the name itself suggests, Mobility Enhancer improves the beamforming performance of Samsung’s Massive MIMO radios up to 30% in a mobile environment. It says the new technology will play a crucial role in improving mobile experiences for users in both 4G and 5G network environments. For the unaware, Massive MIMO radios are a critical component of 4G and 5G networks. Indian telcos have been using Massive MIMO radios to improve network coverage on 4G.

Mobility Enhancer by Samsung: What Exactly Is It?

Mobility Enhancer is powered by Samsung’s Artificial Intelligence and advanced signal processing technology. The technology will enable its Massive MIMO radio to improve the accuracy of beamforming towards a moving user for delivering a maximised 5G experience. For instance, with Mobility Enhancer, users can experience boosted performance while they are walking on a street, said Samsung Electronics in a blog post.

The company also conducted a field trial in its testbed using Massive MIMO radio and by adding the new Mobility Enhancer technology. In the test, it observed a throughput improvement of up to 30% experienced by a walking user. Massive MIMO offers a flexible solution to help telecom operators deliver improved coverage and capacity below 6 GHz spectrum using 3D beamforming.

The main aim of developing Mobility Enhancer is to take 5G performance to the next level, further added Samsung. As for the implementation, Samsung plans to apply Mobility Enhancer to its Massive MIMO radios through a software upgrade offered in the global market this year.

In India, Reliance Jio makes use of the telecom gear by Samsung Electronics. And this Mobility Enhancer could be used by the Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom operator as well in the coming months.