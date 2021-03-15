Bharti Airtel for Me & My Family Postpaid Plans Offer Up to 500GB Data and OTT Subscriptions

Bharti Airtel's Me & My Family postpaid plans are unique offerings from the telecom operator

By March 15th, 2021 AT 7:37 AM
    Bharti Airtel is the leader in the postpaid segment, thanks to various plans offered by the telecom operator. Starting at just Rs 399, Airtel’s postpaid plans offer free add-on connections, access to OTT subscriptions at no extra cost and a whopping 500GB data benefit per month. Family postpaid plans are the need of the hour because subscribers are looking for affordable postpaid plans for their entire family. A separate regular add-on connection costs Rs 249 per month, whereas a data add-on costs Rs 99 per month. With Family postpaid plans, Airtel is bundling these add-ons for free. The Airtel postpaid plans for ‘Me & My Family’ are available at three prices- Rs 749, Rs 999 and Rs 1,599. Here’s everything you need to know about Bharti Airtel’s Me & My Family postpaid plans.

    Bharti Airtel Rs 749 Postpaid Plan for Me & My Family

    Under the Rs 749 Family plan, Bharti Airtel is offering two free add-on numbers- one regular and one data only. The postpaid plan offers 125GB monthly data with rollover up to 200GB (beyond consumption will be charged at 2p/MB). It also comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day.

    Bharti Airtel Rs 999 Postpaid Plan for Me & My Family

    With Rs 999 Family postpaid plan, customers will get four free add-on connections- three regular and one data add-on. All four postpaid connections come with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day. It is a perfect postpaid plan for a family with a lot of Airtel connections. The data benefit offered by the telco is 200GB.

    For both the Rs 749 and Rs 999 plans, beyond the consumption of allocated add-ons, the telco will charge Rs 249 for a regular connection (unlimited calls+10GB data+100 SMSes per day) and Rs 99 for only data SIM. A postpaid user can avail of up to eight add-on connections.

    Bharti Airtel Rs 1,599 Postpaid Plan for Me & My Family

    The Rs 1,599 Airtel postpaid plan is the premium offering and it offers one free add-on (regular). The plan ships with 500GB data benefit with rollover up to 200GB, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day. The plan also provides free 200 ISD minutes and 10% off on IR packs.

    All the three plans mentioned above will get Airtel Thanks rewards such as Amazon Prime membership for one year, handset protection, Shaw Academy Lifetime access, Juggernaut books, Airtel Xstream App premium and Wynk Premium.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

